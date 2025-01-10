 Today's fortune: Jan. 10
Today's fortune: Jan. 10

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 (Dec. 11 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1936: Consider your age and take care of your body.
1948: Keep a youthful mindset; age is just a number.
1960: Do not delay your tasks today; tackle them head-on.
1972: Open your ears to listen but hold your tongue when speaking.
1984: Prioritize your tasks and complete them before others.
1996: Avoid calculating gains; focus on diligent effort.
 
 
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
 
 
1937: Do not let bias or favoritism cloud your judgment.
1949: Avoid rigid thinking and embrace flexibility.
1961: Refrain from overusing phrases like "back in my day."
1973: Resist comparing yourself to others; it breeds jealousy.
1985: Accept that life is competitive; survival requires effort.
1997: Show respect and understanding toward senior figures.
 
 
Tiger
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1938: Familiar habits bring comfort and stability.
1950: Like aged wine, relationships improve over time.
1962: Be proactive and take initiative rather than holding back.
1974: Expect a productive and fulfilling day.
1986: You might encounter positive financial opportunities.
1998: Enjoy a joyful meeting or interaction with others.
 
 
Rabbit
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
 
 
1939: Celebrate your family’s achievements and share your pride.
1951: Maintain confidence and self-respect in your actions.
1963: Taking action is always better than doing nothing.
1975: You may receive invitations or have a chance to attend a gathering.
1987: Social events can bring new connections or enjoyment.
1999: Financial and social opportunities align favorably today.
 
 
Dragon
Wealth: Good
Health: Robust
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southeast
 
 
1940: Remember that everything has its rightful place and time.
1952: A family event or milestone could bring joy.
1964: The more resources you gather, the greater the results.
1976: Unity and teamwork are keys to achieving success.
1988: You may receive guidance or support from others.
2000: Relationships deepen through mutual understanding.
 
 
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
 
 
1941: Today may feel balanced but uneventful.
1953: Decisions should prioritize equality and fairness.
1965: Focus on giving rather than expecting to receive.
1977: Avoid clinging to minor benefits; focus on long-term value.
1989: Dining expenses may need to be shared equitably.
2001: Engage with others by affirming their viewpoints.
 
 
Horse
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
 
 
1942: Treasure and preserve traditional values.
1954: Always seek opportunities for personal growth and learning.
1966: Embrace a youthful spirit despite aging.
1978: Maintain neutrality in disagreements or conflicts.
1990: Letting go of the old allows space for the new.
2002: Dedicate yourself to learning rather than indulging in leisure.
 
 
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1943: Look at the broader perspective, not just minor details.
1955: Avoid unnecessary conflicts or arguments.
1967: Healthy competition drives improvement and progress.
1979: Maintain ethical boundaries in your actions.
1991: Look beyond surface appearances to understand deeper truths.
2003: Focus on self-improvement instead of comparing yourself to others.
 
 
 
Monkey
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: North
 
 
1944: Life itself is a rewarding journey.
1956: Celebrate the joy of living in the present moment.
1968: Happiness may fill the air today.
1980: Achievements and successes bring a sense of fulfillment.
1992: Luck and opportunity might be on your side today.
2004: Find delight in life’s small and simple pleasures.
 
 
Rooster
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Fulfilling
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1945: Emotional bonds strengthen relationships.
1957: Express love and appreciation to your family.
1969: Nurture close connections with acts of kindness.
1981: Take time to care for your loved ones and partners.
1993: Recharge emotionally through supportive relationships.
2005: Positive encounters brighten your mood.
 
 
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Sociable
Lucky direction: East
 
 
1946: You may hear news from relatives or family.
1958: A new purchase might brighten your day.
1970: Invitations to gatherings or events could arise.
1982: Keep spending within reason and avoid splurging.
1994: Manage frustrations calmly; avoid expressing irritation.
2006: Enjoy a meaningful connection or meeting with a friend.
 
 
 
Pig
Wealth: Spending
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
 
 
1935: Stay vigilant about physical safety and avoid risky activities.
1947: Opt for light, easily digestible meals to maintain well-being.
1959: Reflect on the effort needed to nurture close relationships.
1971: Remember, gentleness often overcomes force.
1983: Avoid lingering too long at social events or overindulging.
1995: Keep your emotions balanced and reactions measured.
 
