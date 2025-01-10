 Todd Anderson tutorial: How to swing it as good as Adam Scott
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 12:19
Australia’s Adam Scott owns one of the most text-book golf swings in the game, which every swing coach will try to teach a new student. As Scott prepares to launch his 2025 season on the PGA TOUR, let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals in his swing sequence which could make a difference in your game.  

Photo 1 – The first thing you’ll notice his set-up ensures he has square body lines, a balanced posture, and with level forearms which sets him up to make an athletic motion.
Photo 1

Photo 1

 
Photo 2 – His take-away has him maintaining a ‘triangle’ between his hands, arms and shoulders while keeping the club head outside his hands with a stable lower body.  
Photo 2

Photo 2

 
Photo 3 – Here, his upper body rotates and the club swings up the plane between his arms as he prepares to load his golf swing.
Photo 3

Photo 3

 
Photo 4 – The club and arms stay on plane as his upper body winds up under his spine angle. The lower body is loading and as he is rotating into his right leg which looks picture-perfect.  
Photo 4

Photo 4

 
Photo 5 – Adam is loaded fully here where his left arm swings across his chest with a flat left wrist and a square club face (club face parallel to his left forearm). His hands are extended over his right shoulder, illustrating a wide arc on the backswing. His upper body has rotated 90+ degrees with a hip rotation of less than 45 degrees to create a powerful coil between the upper and lower body with his weight on the inside of his right heel.  
Photo 5

Photo 5

 
Photo 6 – This is where Adam begins to unleash his swing where the lower body starts the downswing by shifting his weight to his left foot, as the upper body stays turned and arms swinging down from the inside.  
Photo 6

Photo 6

 
Photo 7 – The club is in a good position here to release the arms, wrists/hands and club from the inside as the hips and chest continue to unwind.  
Photo 7

Photo 7

 
Photo 8 –You’ll notice the club being slightly inside of Adam’s hands so he can attack the ball from the inside.  
Photo 8

Photo 8

 
Photo 9 – At the point of impact, his lower body is more open than the upper body with the right shoulder down and behind the strike. His arms are now fully extended as they swing and rotate back to the inside of the target line.  
Photo 9

Photo 9

 
Photo 10 – The club exits back through his shoulder plane with a square club face (toe of club points over his left shoulder), demonstrating a sequenced full release of his body, arms, hands, and club through impact. He stays in the posture he established in his set-up throughout the entire swing.  
Photo 10

Photo 10

 
Photo 11 – His right shoulder, hip, and knee continue to rotate up to the left leg as the club continues to complete the golf swing.  
Photo 11

Photo 11

 
Photo 12 – Just as he started, Adam has a balanced finish with his right side fully released past the lower body as a result of the freedom and flexibility of his motion.
Photo 12

Photo 12

 
Spend some time studying Adam’s wonderful swing sequence and more importantly understanding the action as it will improve your golf swing and lower your scores.
 
Todd Anderson is the Director of Instruction at the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship. The 2010 National PGA Teacher of the Year has seen his students amass more than 50 victories across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, including two FedExCup titles. He is currently rated by Golf Digest as one of the top 20 golf instructors in the United States.

BY TODD ANDERSON [[email protected]
tags Todd Anderson instructional PGA Tour golf

An Byeong-hun ready to scale new heights from ground up starting at Sony Open in Hawaii

