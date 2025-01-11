Today's fortune: Jan. 11

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: East1936: Today feels like the best day ever.1948: Life itself is a blessing and brings happiness.1960: You may experience moments filled with laughter and joy.1972: Achieve your goals and savor the sense of accomplishment.1984: Fortune smiles upon you; seize the day.1996: Cherish precious moments by capturing them in photos.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1937: Practical spending adds vitality to life.1949: Relationships hold more value than material wealth.1961: Unexpected expenses may arise today.1973: Strength through gentleness may resolve challenges.1985: Be adaptable as plans may shift.1997: Listening more than speaking can lead to better outcomes.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: SociableLucky direction: West1938: You may hear from relatives or loved ones.1950: Be mindful of physical safety and avoid injuries.1962: Expect an errand or outdoor activity to occupy your day.1974: Plan ahead to manage potential delays or traffic.1986: Invitations or social gatherings may bring enjoyment.1998: Take time for hobbies or meeting friends.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: ColorfulLucky direction: West1939: Avoid reacting with frustration even when things don’t align with your wishes.1951: Practice patience; conceal your displeasure.1963: Balance optimism with awareness of others' flaws.1975: Maintain a low profile and avoid seeking the spotlight.1987: Silence often proves more valuable than unnecessary words.1999: Appearances can be deceiving; look beyond the surface.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1940: Compliments or acknowledgment can brighten someone’s day.1952: Activities may take longer than anticipated; plan accordingly.1964: Have a backup plan for unforeseen expenses.1976: Avoid pointing out minor mistakes; focus on positivity.1988: Encourage family dining and shared meals to build stronger connections.2000: Embrace vintage or classic styles in your choices today.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1941: Smiles and laughter come your way.1953: Good fortune aligns with your actions.1965: Deep family ties bring strength and comfort.1977: Giving or receiving gifts adds delight to the day.1989: Mutual kindness fosters harmony in your interactions.2001: Friendships may deepen, or feelings may blossom romantically.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1942: Appreciate the improvements of today over past hardships.1954: Taking proactive steps yields better results than hesitation.1966: Be open to invitations or social activities; they may uplift your mood.1978: Help and be helped; mutual support strengthens relationships.1990: Follow wise advice from those in higher positions.2002: Your image or reputation may receive positive recognition.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1943: Despite changes over time, the fundamentals of human connection remain unchanged.1955: Outcomes may feel similar regardless of approach.1967: Decisions can swing either way, but ensure they align with long-term goals.1979: Avoid being overly frugal to the detriment of greater opportunities.1991: Support conversations by acknowledging the other person’s perspective.2003: Shared stories or exchanges can brighten your day.Wealth: GoodHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1944: Partnerships or groups thrive through collaboration.1956: Harmony at home is the foundation of happiness.1968: Positive outcomes flourish in cooperative environments.1980: Strengthen family bonds through shared activities.1992: Mutual understanding and teamwork create success.2004: Enjoy supportive and fulfilling connections with others.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1945: With many responsibilities come inevitable challenges.1957: Balance conflicting interests with tactful diplomacy.1969: Prioritize practicality over rigid adherence to traditions.1981: Too many inputs may lead to confusion; simplify.1993: Celebrate your uniqueness and individuality.2005: Secure your fair share and stay proactive.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1946: Maintain neutrality; neither overly pleased nor overly critical.1958: Refrain from interfering in the decisions of younger family members.1970: Avoid involvement in unnecessary disputes; focus on your priorities.1982: A small loss may lead to a greater gain later.1994: Release attachments to the past and avoid regret.2006: Music may provide comfort and relaxation.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1935: Enjoy gestures of appreciation and respect.1947: Find satisfaction and purpose in your day’s activities.1959: Take charge and oversee tasks with diligence.1971: Achieve your objectives with pride and fulfillment.1983: Relish a satisfying and productive day.1995: Move forward confidently with courage and determination.2007: Anticipate kind words and well-deserved compliments.