Gov't to send families cabbage, radishes for Lunar New Year meals

KITA chief Yoon Jin-sik eyes startup growth in talks with CES 2025 organizer

All pain, no gain for retailers as index posts biggest drop in 21 years

Prepayment fees on loan repayments to drop by more than half

Related Stories

Korean retail sales fall for first time in 20 years in first 11 months of 2023

Korea's manufacturing sector slumps to 25 years low

Korea's industrial output inches up in November on strong chip sector

Korean industrial output rises for first time in five months

Sale Festa may actually work this year as sentiment jumps