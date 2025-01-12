 Prepayment fees on loan repayments to drop by more than half
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Prepayment fees on loan repayments to drop by more than half

Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:43
 
 
A passerby walks past ATMs in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sunday. 
 
Starting Monday, prepayment fees for loan repayments will be reduced by more than half. According to the Financial Services Commission's revised policy, the fees for fixed rate mortgage loans will go down from 1.43 percent to 0.56 percent, while the fees for unsecured loans at variable rates will be reduced to 0.11 percent from 0.83 percent. 
tags korea loan bank

More in Economy

Prepayment fees on loan repayments to drop by more than half

All pain, no gain for retailers as index posts biggest drop in 21 years

KITA chief Yoon Jin-sik eyes startup growth in talks with CES 2025 organizer

Gov't to send families cabbage, radishes for Lunar New Year meals

Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju

Related Stories

Household lending growth slows as people pay debts with holiday bonuses

Some indebted Koreans are one rate hike away from trouble

Woori Bank pledges to become largest corporate lender by 2027

Loans to households decline in September

Bigger and better
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)