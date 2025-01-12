HD Hyundai begins Peruvian navy ship construction
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 12 Jan. 2025, 23:41
- CHO YONG-JUN
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) began the construction of four vessels for the Peruvian Navy on Friday.
The shipbuilder held a launching ceremony for the Peru Warship Project at the Servicios Industriales de la Marina (SIMA), a state-owned shipyard in the South American country. The ceremony included steel-cutting and keel-laying for the frigates, offshore patrol vessel and amphibious landing ship that HD HHI will be constructing.
The vessels will be constructed at the SIMA Shipyard and the first delivery is scheduled for 2026, according to the shipbuilder.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minster Gustavo Adrianzén, Defense Minister Walter Astudillo and navy commander Luis Jose Polar Figari attended Friday’s event, while from HD HHI, head of Naval & Special Ships Business Unit Joo Won-ho was also in attendance.
HD HHI signed a 640.6 billion won ($434.5 million) deal with SIMA for the construction of four vessels, the largest defense export to Latin America by a Korean company so far. The shipbuilder also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the replacement of aging vessels and future submarine construction contracts in November.
"This marks a very important milestone in the history of Peru's shipbuilding industry," Peru President Dina Boluarte said. "We expect this project with HD HHI to promote the modernization of the Peruvian Navy and contribute to the nation's economic growth."
“This ceremony marks the beginning of K-Defense’s entry into Latin America,” Joo said.
