 Kimchi exports hit fresh high at 47,100 tons in 2024
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:44
Kimchi [YONHAP]

Korea's exports of kimchi increased 6.9 percent from a year earlier to hit a record high in 2024, driven by the growing global popularity of Korean cuisine, government data showed Sunday.
 
Outbound shipments of the traditional Korean side dish typically made from fermented cabbage reached a fresh high of 47,100 tons, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 
The country exported 44,000 tons of kimchi in 2023 and 41,100 tons in 2022.
 
The value of kimchi exports also climbed to a new record high of $163.6 million in 2024, up 5.2 percent from the previous year.
 
"Kimchi exports showed stable growth last year thanks to the rising popularity of kimchi overseas as one of the foods representing Korea, and a vegan and fermented food product, despite unfavorable circumstances such as a disruption in cabbage supplies due to climate change and higher shipping costs," an official at the food ministry said.
 
Korea exported kimchi to 95 nations last year, according to the data.
 
Japan was the biggest importer, while the United States came in second and the Netherlands third.
 
Canada and Australia followed next in fourth and fifth place, with shipments to the two countries jumping 61.5 percent and 37.2 percent on year, respectively.

