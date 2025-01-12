LG Innotek starts mass production of FC-BGA chip substrate for U.S. clients
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:19
CHO YONG-JUN
LG Innotek has begun the mass production of flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA), its new semiconductor substrate targeting tech firms in the United States.
“We have begun mass production of FC-BGA for our U.S. big tech customers,” LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said at the parts maker’s CES 2025 booth in Las Vegas on Wednesday, adding that the firm is “in the process of pushing development cooperation with multiple global big-tech companies.”
The CEO said LG Innotek is "currently focusing on stabilizing the yield" of the technologically advanced semiconductor substrate that connects computer chips to the larger board.
The company said it was unable to reveal the details of its customers.
LG Innotek, an electronic component maker 40.79 percent owned by LG Electronics, is best known as the primary supplier of camera modules for Apple’s iPhone. The company entered the FC-BGA market in 2022 and plans to expand to the high-end FC-BGA market for AI and server chipsets in the future, diversifying its business portfolio.
The new semiconductor packaging is being manufactured at the company’s plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, where the company implemented “AI and automated processing."
LG Innotek will also continue to focus on its camera module business, led by the expansion of its Vietnamese factory set for completion by June. The company's Korean factory will be in charge of producing high-value camera modules and newer optics, while the Vietnamese plant will focus on manufacturing conventional camera modules.
Moon said the company is also working on a glass substrate, with the company aiming to start prototype production by the end of 2025.
“[Glass substrate] is the way to the future [and] LG Innotek is working hard to not be late to it,” CEO Moon said.
“Based on our global No. 1 camera technology, we are working with leading firms in the humanoid [robot] business,” the CEO said.
“We are working with more than half of the 14 humanoids [firms] that appeared at CES keynotes this year.”
