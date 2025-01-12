Paris Baguette donates bread to Los Angeles firefighters, first responders
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 16:23
- CHO YONG-JUN
Paris Baguette is donating bread to firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles for two days following the devastating wildfires that began last Tuesday.
The stores have been donating food to nearby fire stations, according to the bakery franchise on Sunday.
“This Saturday and Sunday, all firefighters and first responders in uniform are invited to stop by a local Los Angeles [Paris Baguette] cafe for a free breakfast sandwich or pastry,” said a post uploaded by Paris Baguette’s America Division on its TikTok page.
A total of 30 Paris Baguette branches across the region, including multiple branches in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Irvine, San Gabriel and Woodland Hills, will be participating in the donation.
"We hope our efforts contribute to [help] the local community overcome its difficulties," Paris Baguette said in a statement on Sunday.
"No [Paris Baguette] branches have been affected by the wildfire," the company added. "We are reminding our stores to prioritize the safety of our staff."
Paris Baguette opened its first branch in the United States in 2005, in Los Angeles. There are currently 188 stores across the United States.
