 Paris Baguette donates bread to Los Angeles firefighters, first responders
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Paris Baguette donates bread to Los Angeles firefighters, first responders

Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 16:23
A notice from SPC Group's Paris Baguette uploaded to its TikTok account regarding bread donations to firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles [SPC GROUP]

A notice from SPC Group's Paris Baguette uploaded to its TikTok account regarding bread donations to firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles [SPC GROUP]

 
Paris Baguette is donating bread to firefighters and first responders in Los Angeles for two days following the devastating wildfires that began last Tuesday.
 
The stores have been donating food to nearby fire stations, according to the bakery franchise on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
“This Saturday and Sunday, all firefighters and first responders in uniform are invited to stop by a local Los Angeles  [Paris Baguette] cafe for a free breakfast sandwich or pastry,” said a post uploaded by Paris Baguette’s America Division on its TikTok page.
 
A total of 30 Paris Baguette branches across the region, including multiple branches in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Irvine, San Gabriel and Woodland Hills, will be participating in the donation.
 
"We hope our efforts contribute to [help] the local community overcome its difficulties," Paris Baguette said in a statement on Sunday. 
 
"No [Paris Baguette] branches have been affected by the wildfire," the company added. "We are reminding our stores to prioritize the safety of our staff." 
 
Paris Baguette opened its first branch in the United States in 2005, in Los Angeles. There are currently 188 stores across the United States.
 
The list of Paris Baguette branches in Los Angeles that are participating in the bread donation on Jan. 11 and 12. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The list of Paris Baguette branches in Los Angeles that are participating in the bread donation on Jan. 11 and 12. [SCREEN CAPTURE]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags paris baguette los angeles spc group fire

More in Industry

Kimchi exports hit fresh high at 47,100 tons in 2024

HD Hyundai begins Peruvian navy ship construction

Lotte Duty Free stops sales to Chinese resellers amid worsening profitability

LG Innotek starts mass production of FC-BGA chip substrate for U.S. clients

Paris Baguette donates bread to Los Angeles firefighters, first responders

Related Stories

Paris Baguette is going to Vancouver, Toronto

Paris Baguette opens first store in Malaysia

Annual Paris Baguette convention draws 250 franchisees to Vegas

Paris Baguette opens in Cambodia

Court upholds ruling in favor of SPC Group chairman in tax avoidance case
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)