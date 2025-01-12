The new squad of 'Squid Game': Who are the actors behind season 2's characters?
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 15:52
- KIM JI-YE
Following a similar premise to the first season, the second season of Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-) is about a total of 456 contestants, all of whom are suffering from financial hardship, who get lured into playing deadly children’s games for a chance to win millions. Since it features such a large group of contestants, as well as the show's Pink Guards, the series has a long cast list.
Its main character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, has been in the limelight since the first season. But many of the 456 contestants, including Player 044, a shaman who shares unsettling visions of the future, Player 007, a gambler suffering from debt, and Player 222, a young pregnant woman who made a bad investment, in fact, have been stimulating global viewers’ curiosity — with many wondering as to who the actors playing these supporting roles are.
Though these fresh cast additions may be unfamiliar to global audiences, many are celebrated names in Korea’s entertainment industry. To help you dive deeper into the series, here’s a closer look at the new cast members and their journeys before stepping into the unforgiving world of “Squid Game.”
Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik
Yang Dong-geun may be an unfamiliar face to global viewers, but he has a wide filmography and is a successful rapper under his stage name YDG.
Yang made his debut in 1987 at the age of eight as a child actor. He went on to appear in several series, including the KBS drama “Seoul Ddukbaegi” (1990-91) and “Brother” (translated) (1991-92). Continuing his acting career into adulthood, he featured in the popular MBC sitcom franchise “Nonstop” (2000-2005) and more recently in the Disney+ series “Moving” (2023).
While pursuing his acting career, Yang also released his first hip-hop album as YDG, “Yangdonggeun AKA Madman,” in 2001. The following year, he dropped the song “Alley” — a remake of singer Lee Jae-min’s track of the same name. The song garnered major popularity, cementing his reputation as a hip-hop artist. In 2014, he also appeared as a judge on the third season of Mnet’s hip-hop audition program “Show Me the Money” (2012-22).
The actor-slash-rapper is known for his impressive dance skills as well. He showcased his krumping — a street dance style using motions like stomping, chest popping and arm swings — abilities during his performance of the song "Bandolier" (2010), the lead track from his album “Best of Best.”
So, whatever happens to this versatile actor, rapper and dancer in the upcoming season of “Squid Game,” there’s much more to discover.
Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho
Wi Ha-jun caught the eye of global viewers in the first season of “Squid Game” and emerged as one of the few returning characters in the new season.
The 33-year-old actor now boasts a decade-long career, having debuted in the film "China Town" in 2015. The actor is known for his neat, solid and strong image and has consistently released projects every year. He has appeared in notable works, including the tvN series “Romance is a Bonus Book” (2019), “Little Women” (2022) and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” (2024).
Wi has also featured in several global projects, including Disney+'s “The Worst of Evil” (2023), Netflix's “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-24) and, of course, “Squid Game.”
The actor is also a passionate UFC fan, sharing moments of himself attending UFC matches.
Kim Si-eun as Young-mi
The fragile look of Young-mi may have left viewers with feelings of heartache, but in real life, the actor is slowly and steadily working hard to fulfill her dreams.
The 25-year-old actor has been in the industry for nearly 10 years, first appearing on the EBS children's variety show “Live Broadcast Talk! Talk! Boni Hani” (2003-21) in 2016.
Although the actor has been in the industry for some time, she has only recently made her name known since appearing in the film “Next Sohee” (2023) in which she starred alongside Bae Doo-na. Her remarkable performance earned her several awards in 2023, including accolades at the Baeksang Arts Awards and Daejong International Film Awards.
She also starred in film “The Dream Songs” (2023), which won Best New Director and Best Screenplay at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards in November of last year.
Jun Suk-ho as Choi Woo-seok
This loan shark is surprisingly hard to dislike, with his bubbly, warmhearted and loyal traits — qualities that many Korean viewers associate with both his on-screen and real-life personas.
Jun Suk-ho made his debut in 2000 with a minor role in the film “Just Do It.” It wasn't until 14 years later that he began to gain recognition for the tvN series “Misaeng” (2014). Since then, he has taken on various supporting roles, often portraying friendly and bubbly characters in dramas such as Netflix's “Kingdom” (2019-20), JTBC's “Strong Girl Bong-soon” (2017), Disney+'s “Moving” and tvN's “Love Next Door” (2024).
Will his bubbly nature continue in season three of "Squid Game"? We'll have to wait and see.
Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho
This talkative character might just be a glimpse into the real-life Kang Ha-neul, whose bright and cheerful personality shines through both on and off screen.
Born in 1990, Kang began his career in 2007 with the KBS2 drama “My Mom! Super Mom,” where he played high school student Choi Hoon. He gradually gained public recognition with roles in SBS series “The Heirs” (2013), “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” (2016) and the tvN drama “Misaeng.” In 2019, he landed his first lead role in the KBS series “When the Camellia Blooms,” starring alongside Kong Hyo-jin.
The actor is widely known for his bright personality and good deeds, with his “Squid Game” co-stars saying that he was an energy booster on set. Among his many good deeds, while Kang was conducting his military service, he was known for helping out at his father’s restaurant on his military leave days.
The actor also made TV appearances before his official debut as an actor in 2005, appearing on the KBS talk show “AM Plaza” (1991-) with his father. During the show, he showcased his talents by singing songs and even making saxophone sounds with his mouth.
Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee
Would you believe that the young pregnant woman in “Squid Game” has actually stood in front of millions of fans on some of the most glamorous stages in K-pop?
Jo Yu-ri, born in 2001, first gained public attention in 2018 through Mnet’s girl group audition show “Produce 48.” She ranked No. 3 in the show and became a member of project group IZ*ONE, which included now-established K-pop stars, such as IVE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin.
After the group disbanded in 2021, Jo kicked off her solo career with her first single “Glassy,” released on Oct. 7, 2021. She began acting the following year in web drama “Mimicus” and also appeared as a special guest in “Work Later, Drink Now” (2021-22).
Since her appearance in “Squid Game,” the number of followers on her personal Instagram account has skyrocketed, more than twice that compared to before the series launched. She has 4.3 million followers as of Sunday, a significant increase compared to the 1.68 million on Dec. 26, when the second season premiered.
The actor was reported to have been offered a lead role in "Mask Girl" (2023) director Kim Yong-hoon’s newest project “Variety,” a thriller centering around the K-pop idol industry. The actor’s participation is currently being discussed, according to her agency Wakeone.
Chae Kuk-hee as Sun-nyeo
Chae Kuk-hee's portrayal may make her seem like she was born to play season two's shaman character. But in real life, she is a versatile actor, seamlessly transitioning between roles on the silver screen, the small screen and the stage. She has even published her own book.
Born in 1970, the actor debuted as a musical performer in 1994 and has since appeared in successful works, including film “The Thieves” (2012) and the JTBC series “The World of the Married” (2020). She also performed in various plays, such as “Marijuana” (2008) and “The Crucible” (2015).
Chae published her own book in 2012, titled "I Sometimes Dream of Carmen” (translated), an essay on her trip to Spain and her experience learning flamenco.
The actor was also in a well-known relationship with actor Oh Dal-soo, who appears as Captain Park in the series. They were a couple in 2013 but parted ways in 2018. She is also the sister of actor Chae Si-ra, who was a top star in the 1990s.
Song Young-chang as Im Jeong-dae
Im Jeong-dae is one of the most eye-catching villains in the new season, burdened with 10 billion won in debt and driven by greed.
This despised character comes to life thanks to Song Young-chang’s remarkable portrayal, which boasts powerful lines and expressive facial gestures. However, Song’s ability to embody such characters is not new to Korean viewers.
Song, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, is used to portraying characters who are picky, villainous and high in class or position.
The actor has been actively playing supporting roles in various series and films, like the JTBC series “Agency” (2023), the tvN series “Parole Examiner Lee” (2024) and films “Road to Boston” (2023), "Hunt" (2022) and “Collectors” (2020).
Though the actor has been steadily building his filmography, Song faced a brief career setback due to his past actions. In the year 2000, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a two-year probation for charges related to underage prostitution. He made his comeback to the entertainment industry in 2005 in the film “Duelist.”
Oh Dal-soo as Captain Park
Oh debuted in 1990 as a stage actor and entered the movie industry in the film “Bet on My Disco” in 2002, which also featured actor Yang.
The actor is a big name in Korea, having an impressive filmography with eight films that have surpassed the 1 million admissions milestone, such as films “The Thieves,” “Miracle in Cell No. 7” (2013), “The Attorney” (2013), “Ode to My Father” (2014) and “Veteran” (2015).
Despite his successful career as an actor, he was embroiled in Me Too allegations in 2018 when two women came forward accusing him of sexual harassment. The actor apologized to the women, but denied claims regarding any sexual offenses. Following a police investigation, the case was closed in 2019 with no charges filed.
The latest season of “Squid Game” marks the first time Oh has appeared in the same project as Chae since their separation six years ago. While no interactions between them were seen on screen this time, will their characters cross paths in season three?
BY KIM JI-YE
