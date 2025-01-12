Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul eyes stronger alliance

Joseph Yun, acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul, said Saturday he will work to bolster the bilateral alliance, expressing optimism that Korea will overcome its political challenges and grow stronger.The charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul made the remarks upon arrival at Incheon International Airport days after former U.S. envoy Philip Goldberg's retirement.Yun, a former U.S. special representative for North Korea, was appointed to the interim post ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20."There are really fundamental pillars of U.S.-ROK relationships. The core pillar is, of course, the alliance relationship," Yun told reporters, referring to South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea."I've spent half of my professional life trying to strengthen the relationship between two countries and I really look forward to contribute in that," he added.Yun, who served at the U.S. embassy in Seoul nearly two decades ago, said it is "very meaningful" to return to the country at a critical time.His appointment comes at a time when South Korea faces political uncertainty following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.When asked about South Korea's political situation, Yun acknowledged "ups and downs" in any government but expressed confidence in the country's resilience."What I know is that there have been many challenges," Yun said. "Each time, South Korea has emerged stronger and I have no doubt that would be the case again."Yonhap