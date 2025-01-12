 K-Arts logo design selected for 50th anniversary of South Korea-Singapore relations
K-Arts logo design selected for 50th anniversary of South Korea-Singapore relations

Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:04
The winning logo design for the ″50th Anniversary of Singapore-Republic of Korea (ROK) Diplomatic Relations Logo Design Competition″ [EMBASSY OF SINGAPORE]

The Singaporean Embassy in Seoul announced the winning design for the “50th Anniversary of Singapore-Republic of Korea (ROK) Diplomatic Relations Logo Design Competition” on Sunday, in cooperation with the Korean Embassy in Singapore.
 
A design submitted by a team of students from the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) was selected as the winner.
 
The design incorporates symbolic elements and colors inspired by the national flags of Korea and Singapore, harmoniously arranged with the number “50” in commemoration of the half-century anniversary of Korea-Singapore relations.
 
The winning design will be used as the official logo for the Korea-Singapore 50th anniversary events throughout the year, the embassy said.
 

The selected logo is the result of a two-month logo design workshop between K-Arts and Singapore’s Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), sister schools that are both well-known national art institutions.
 
The winning design was selected from submissions by students who participated in the workshop, with a review by design experts and officials from both countries’ ministries in charge of foreign affairs and culture, as well as the respective embassies.
 
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the embassies are planning high-level exchanges between the two countries, the embassy said.
 
“On behalf of the Singapore Embassy in Seoul, let me convey my heartfelt appreciation to the students from NAFA and K-Arts for their creative and inspiring designs,” said Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo. “Singapore and Korea are like-minded and natural partners. We can be proud of the achievements arising from our close bilateral relations over the last 50 years. There is much to look forward to in the next 50 years and beyond.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]


