 Man arrested for pulling knife on protesters in front of presidential residence
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 12 Jan. 2025, 17:57
Protesters rally in front of the presidential residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Jan. 12. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Police arrested a middle-aged man who reportedly wielded a box cutter at protesters near the presidential residence in Yongsan District in central Seoul on Sunday.
 
According to the Yongsan Police Precinct, the suspect in his 50s quarreled with another protester of a different political stance and waved the weapon in the air at 12:25 p.m.
 
The suspect confronted the protester who was blaming liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, said a report from the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. He allegedly pulled the knife from his pocket. 
 
Police are investigating the details of the incident, with no casualties reported.
 
Politically-driven protesters from both sides — either defending President Yoon Suk Yeol or criticizing him — have been holding rallies in the neighborhood where the presidential residence is located.
 
Updated, Jan. 12: Added details about the incident.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
