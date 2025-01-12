 See if I care.
Published: 12 Jan. 2025, 19:53
Cartoon 2025.01.13 [Park Yong-seok}

Cartoon 2025.01.13 [Park Yong-seok}

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense attorney said on Jan.12 that Yoon is unlikely to attend the first oral arguments of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court this week due to concerns over his safety. He attributed Yoon’s absence to efforts by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and police to execute what he characterized as an “illegal and invalid arrest warrant” against Yoon.[Park Yong-seok]  
tags cartoons

