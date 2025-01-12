The gridlock in impeachment politics

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Public opinion surveys show that the previously large gap in support between the ruling and opposition parties is narrowing as the impeachment impasse drags on. In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea during the second week of January, 64 percent of respondents supported impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. However, the Democratic Party (DP), which spearheaded the impeachment motion, garnered only 36 percent support — a 12 percentage-point drop from the previous poll. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) saw its support rise by 10 percentage points to 34 percent, putting the two parties within the margin of error. While some surveys have drawn criticism for leading questions, the shift in public sentiment is undeniable. Yet political circles seem blind to the implications of these results. The DP continues its aggressive actions, alienating moderates, while the PPP misreads the situation, interpreting the data in a self-serving manner.



Those who criticize President Yoon but have withdrawn their support for the DP must have specific reasons for their disillusionment, yet the DP seems oblivious. Instead of focusing on ensuring governmental stability as the largest party in the legislature, the DP has continued its contentious actions. After initiating impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, it also targeted acting President Choi Sang-mok of the Presidential Security Service, accusing him of negligence over alleged security violations. Though the motion was eventually withdrawn, other actions — such as monopolizing the right to recommend a special prosecutor, incendiary remarks like Rep. Jung Chung-rae's comment that "President Yoon will be sentenced to death" and dropping sedition charges from the impeachment articles — have further polarized public opinion.



The ruling PPP is no less concerning. Emboldened by its recent rise in approval ratings, it has exhibited regressive behavior that alienates moderates. Despite the fact that the party's president is now a suspect in a treason case due to his extreme declaration of martial law and refusal to comply with lawful arrest warrants, many PPP lawmakers continue to align with hard-liners. Examples of this misjudgment include organizing a press conference for a group that calls itself the "White Skull Corps" in reference to a group in the 1950s infamous for its violent suppression of pro-democracy protests and urging Rep. Kim Sang-wook to leave the party for deviating from its stance. Such actions reveal the PPP’s mistaken belief that its recent boost in support reflects its own merits, rather than being a backlash against the DP's excesses.



Both parties must end their self-serving interpretations of public opinion and work toward actions to stabilize the political landscape, such as a bipartisan agreement on a special prosecutor bill. The DP must be cautious not to weaponize national security by including charges of "treason" in its special prosecutor motion, as such actions risk further politicizing sensitive issues. If evidence of such crimes emerges during the special prosecutor’s investigation, further probes can follow. The PPP must avoid using the special prosecutor as a tool to delay accountability for President Yoon’s defiance of lawful arrest. Attempts to stall through procedural maneuvers could backfire.



A swift bipartisan agreement on the special prosecutor bill is essential to eliminate controversy over prosecutorial authority and ensure that President Yoon complies with investigations. By mediating a solution that encourages the president’s cooperation, the PPP can demonstrate political leadership and shed its image as a party that condones authoritarian measures. Both parties must prioritize public trust and national stability over partisan gains in this critical moment.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



