Today's fortune: Jan. 12

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1936: Wisdom from experience will shine today.1948: Celebrate your children or family’s achievements.1960: You may reach your goals successfully.1972: Today feels fulfilling and rewarding.1984: Enjoy a peaceful and relaxed day.1996: Luck may unexpectedly favor you today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Human experiences share common threads over time.1949: Lend a helping hand when possible.1961: Spend money wisely when necessary.1973: If you’ve received, it’s time to give back.1985: Take the opportunity to greet your elders.1997: Dress warmly if heading outdoors.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1938: Avoid physically demanding tasks.1950: Indecision may cause frustration.1962: Compassion and understanding are key today.1974: Distinguish between constructive discipline and nagging.1986: Disagreements with a partner may soon resolve.1998: Show courtesy even if situations feel uncomfortable.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: TenseLucky direction: West1939: Protect yourself from cold weather and harsh winds.1951: Stay neutral and avoid unnecessary involvement.1963: Choosing the second-best option may sometimes be wiser.1975: Adjust plans as needed to improve outcomes.1987: Rest and recharge instead of pushing yourself.1999: Avoid forcing yourself to do things you dislike.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: LovingLucky direction: North1940: Find joy in things that resonate with you.1952: Good news may brighten your day.1964: Show your partner thoughtful care and affection.1976: You may find satisfaction in your work or connections.1988: Mutual understanding can strengthen bonds.2000: Practice the art of love with playful balance.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: Northeast1941: Appreciate today’s comforts over past hardships.1953: Laughter and joy may fill your home.1965: Your life feels enriched and content.1977: Preserve memorable moments through photography.1989: Feel fulfilled and optimistic as the day unfolds.2001: Dreams can turn into reality with effort.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: West1942: Embrace youthful enthusiasm regardless of age.1954: Live with the spirit of a vibrant heart.1966: Lead effectively both at home and in external endeavors.1978: Avoid procrastination; act decisively.1990: Cooperation strengthens partnerships and teams.2002: Confidence and pride will drive you forward.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1943: Find comfort in familiar routines.1955: Balance traditions with modern approaches.1967: Open your heart and communicate earnestly.1979: Focus more on home matters than external distractions.1991: A slower pace might prove beneficial today.2003: Help others or receive support in return.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1944: Effort often brings abundant rewards.1956: The outcome may not change regardless of the choice.1968: Complicated dynamics arise when too many are involved.1980: Prioritize practical solutions over formalities.1992: Embrace self-confidence in your unique approach.2004: Jealousy distracts from your personal growth.Wealth: GoodHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1945: Small contributions create lasting results.1957: Family harmony remains your strongest foundation.1969: Togetherness amplifies positive outcomes.1981: Value the abundance of relationships and resources.1993: Mutual respect deepens bonds.2005: Teamwork is the key to thriving.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1946: Effective spending enriches your lifestyle.1958: Relationships outweigh financial concerns today.1970: Proper planning ensures smoother progress.1982: Prioritize careful decision-making over impulsive actions.1994: Assess value in purchases and investments wisely.2006: Anticipate and manage small financial needs.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1935: Choose the best path to achieve your goals.1947: Everything today seems appealing and satisfying.1959: Productivity today yields outstanding results.1971: Fulfillment and satisfaction define your day.1983: Elevate your lifestyle with well-deserved indulgences.1995: Move forward with courage and self-assurance.2007: Expect positive feedback and recognition.