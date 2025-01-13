Korea’s exports rise 3.8 percent in early January

Korea's exports increased 3.8 percent on year in the first 10 days of January, data showed Monday.Outbound shipments reached $16 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared to $15.4 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.Imports gained 2.6 percent on year to $19 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3 billion.Yonhap