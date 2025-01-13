Happy holidays from Hana: Group makes Lunar New Year rice cakes for underprivileged
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 16:27
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Hana Financial Group employees handed out rice cakes to the underprivileged in a charity project ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 28 to 30.
The event took place on Saturday at Hana Financial Group’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, with about 100 executives and employees including CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo in attendance, along with their family members.
The volunteer team prepared 300 servings of traditional Korean rice cakes and packed them with other ingredients for the country’s staple dishes including gomtang, or beef bone soup, that day. The gift packages were then delivered to seniors living alone and the financially vulnerable in the region through the Jongno Senior Welfare Service Center in central Seoul.
“Hana Financial Group’s executives and employees came together to extend our well-wishes and share the warmth with underprivileged neighbors around us in celebration of the Lunar New Year,” said Ham.
“Hana will continue its commitment to reaching out to those in need within our community.”
Separate volunteer groups from Hana subsidiaries will engage in other community service activities leading up to the holiday. Hana Card employees will serve meals at a soup kitchen in eastern Seoul and Hana Life will deliver briquettes to heat the home to those in need.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)