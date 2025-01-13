 Happy holidays from Hana: Group makes Lunar New Year rice cakes for underprivileged
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Happy holidays from Hana: Group makes Lunar New Year rice cakes for underprivileged

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 16:27
Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo, center in the second row, poses for a photo with Hana Financial Group employees and their family members participating in a volunteer activity ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the firm's headquarters in central Seoul on Jan. 11. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo, center in the second row, poses for a photo with Hana Financial Group employees and their family members participating in a volunteer activity ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the firm's headquarters in central Seoul on Jan. 11. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group employees handed out rice cakes to the underprivileged in a charity project ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 28 to 30.
 
The event took place on Saturday at Hana Financial Group’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, with about 100 executives and employees including CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo in attendance, along with their family members.
 

Related Article

 
The volunteer team prepared 300 servings of traditional Korean rice cakes and packed them with other ingredients for the country’s staple dishes including gomtang, or beef bone soup, that day. The gift packages were then delivered to seniors living alone and the financially vulnerable in the region through the Jongno Senior Welfare Service Center in central Seoul.
 
“Hana Financial Group’s executives and employees came together to extend our well-wishes and share the warmth with underprivileged neighbors around us in celebration of the Lunar New Year,” said Ham.
 
“Hana will continue its commitment to reaching out to those in need within our community.”
 
Separate volunteer groups from Hana subsidiaries will engage in other community service activities leading up to the holiday. Hana Card employees will serve meals at a soup kitchen in eastern Seoul and Hana Life will deliver briquettes to heat the home to those in need.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hana Financial Group Lunar New Year

More in Finance

R&D investment sentiment hits record low on economic, political uncertainties

Bank of Korea repurchase agreements hit all-time high in 2024

Kospi takes second straight fall on heavy tech losses

Happy holidays from Hana: Group makes Lunar New Year rice cakes for underprivileged

Kospi opens lower as semiconductor and auto shares see profit-taking

Related Stories

Lunar New Year in Everland

Supermart safety

Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Hana's currency exchange service Travlog hits over 5 million subscribers

Hana chair woos foreign investors with value enhancement plan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)