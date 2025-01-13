Michelin looks for grip in Korea with Tyremore tire, service center franchise

Audi to launch record 16 models in Korea to up ailing sales

Festive fruit: Lunar New Year gift sets up against rising prices

Oceans Ministry to bolster shipping support to maintain export momentum

Plan for 1 chip fab puts Korea well behind U.S., Japan

Related Stories

[TEST DRIVE] Audi's e-tron is the electric car that doesn't feel like one

Audi Korea aims for nearly 40 percent of sales to be eco-friendly by 2030

[INTERVIEW] Audi board member is confident about what 2023 can offer automaker

Audi takes on Tesla in Korea with e-tron 55 quattro

Sneek peak given of Audi's all-electric Q4 e-tron