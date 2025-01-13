Festive fruit: Lunar New Year gift sets up against rising prices

A shopper browses fruit gift sets for the Lunar New Year at Daegu Department Store in the city's Jung District on Jan. 13.Last year saw fresh food prices spike by 9.8 percent, the highest increase since 2010, when prices jumped more than 20 percent on year. Fresh fruit prices experienced a dramatic hike in 2023 on the back of unfavorable weather conditions, with apples climbing 30.2 percent, pears skyrocketing 71.9 percent and tangerines up 46.2 percent.