Galaxy owners can now trade phones in without buying a new one
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 16:21
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
[email protected]
The Korean electronics giant said Monday that the new trade-in program will commence in Korea on Tuesday with a plan to expand abroad in the near future.
The existing trade-in program required the user to buy the newest Galaxy smartphone in order to be compensated for the used one. The program only ran for a couple of months during the marketing period of the new product.
The new one will run around the clock.
“Samsung Electronics aims to establish a convenient and safe trade-in system for used smartphones and sustain its market value in the long term,” the company said in a release Monday.
The operation of the trade-in program will be handled by Samsung's partner Likewize, which will collect the used devices and compensate depending on their states, which will be categorized under three grades of “Excellent,” “Good” and “Recycle.”
The Galaxy models eligible for the program are the Galaxy S23, S22, S21 and S20 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, 4 and 3.
