Galaxy owners can now trade phones in without buying a new one

Michelin looks for grip in Korea with Tyremore tire, service center franchise

Audi to launch record 16 models in Korea to up ailing sales

Festive fruit: Lunar New Year gift sets up against rising prices

Oceans Ministry to bolster shipping support to maintain export momentum

Plan for 1 chip fab puts Korea well behind U.S., Japan

Related Stories

Galaxy S24 first look: Translation is a letdown, but Circle to Search is handy

Get ready for the rise of the reasonably-priced smartphone

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, Watch coach on sleep, read biological age

Samsung's Galaxy Ring to hit market within this year

Samsung to extend AI call translation to KakaoTalk, other third-party apps