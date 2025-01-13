 Galaxy owners can now trade phones in without buying a new one
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Galaxy owners can now trade phones in without buying a new one

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 16:21
Samsung Electronics will initiate a trade-in program for used devices. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics will initiate a trade-in program for used devices. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics will initiate a year-round trade-in program for used Galaxy smartphones as it attempts to preserve the market value of its used devices. 
 
The Korean electronics giant said Monday that the new trade-in program will commence in Korea on Tuesday with a plan to expand abroad in the near future. 
 
The existing trade-in program required the user to buy the newest Galaxy smartphone in order to be compensated for the used one. The program only ran for a couple of months during the marketing period of the new product. 
 
The new one will run around the clock. 
 
“Samsung Electronics aims to establish a convenient and safe trade-in system for used smartphones and sustain its market value in the long term,” the company said in a release Monday. 
 
The operation of the trade-in program will be handled by Samsung's partner Likewize, which will collect the used devices and compensate depending on their states, which will be categorized under three grades of “Excellent,” “Good” and “Recycle.”
 
The Galaxy models eligible for the program are the Galaxy S23, S22, S21 and S20 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, 4 and 3. 
 
 
 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags samsung galaxy

More in Industry

Plan for 1 chip fab puts Korea well behind U.S., Japan

Oceans Ministry to bolster shipping support to maintain export momentum

Festive fruit: Lunar New Year gift sets up against rising prices

Audi to launch record 16 models in Korea to up ailing sales

Michelin looks for grip in Korea with Tyremore tire, service center franchise

Related Stories

Galaxy S24 first look: Translation is a letdown, but Circle to Search is handy

Get ready for the rise of the reasonably-priced smartphone

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, Watch coach on sleep, read biological age

Samsung's Galaxy Ring to hit market within this year

Samsung to extend AI call translation to KakaoTalk, other third-party apps
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)