Korea to collaborate with Israel, Japan on AI, semiconductors

Korean Director-General for Technology Policy Je Kyung-hee held a virtual meeting with Alon Stopel, the chief scientist at Israel's innovation ministry, to review progress in joint research projects, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The two discussed ways to expand the country's bilateral cooperation with Israel and Japan to develop and advance technology such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.The two countries established the Korea-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation in 2001, contributing a total of $8 million annually since 2022 to support collaborative projects.Currently, the foundation is funding 16 research and development projects, with plans to add seven new projects this year.The ministry said it expects the country's leadership in the manufacturing industry and Israel's competitiveness in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors to create mutual benefits.Je held a separate meeting with Jingo Kikukawa, the director-general for innovation and environment at Japan's industry ministry, in person in Seoul to discuss ways to expand technological cooperation with the incoming U.S. administration.The two officials emphasized the importance of bilateral collaboration in adapting to the rapidly evolving industrial technology landscape and pledged to make joint efforts to identify new areas of cooperation, the ministry added.Yonhap