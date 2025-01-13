 LG says new pet detergent removes '98 percent' of animal odor
Korea JoongAng Daily

LG says new pet detergent removes '98 percent' of animal odor

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 18:49
Pictured is the FiJi laundry detergent from LG Household & Health Care's newly introduced Pet Family brand. [LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE]

LG Household & Healthcare announced Pet Family, a new specialized brand for families raising pets, on Jan. 13. The company claims that its FiJi detergent, one of the first Pet Family products to be announced, removes 98 percent of pet odor and 90 percent of hair in just one wash.
