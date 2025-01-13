SKT links up with Lambda for AI cloud service on Nvidia's H100 GPU

SK Telecom, a major telecommunications company in Korea, said Monday it has launched an artificial intelligence cloud service based on Nvidia's GPU in cooperation with U.S. cloud computing firm Lambda.The newly launched GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) is based on Nvidia's H100 chip, currently the most advanced GPU in Korea, according to the Korean company.For the service, SK Telecom joined hands with Lambda to create a cloud solutions provider's region in its AI data center in Gasan, southwestern Seoul, establishing infrastructure to offer its services to a specific geographical area.The Gasan data center marks Lambda's first region in the Asia-Pacific, according to SK Telecom.The Korean company said its Nvidia chip-based AI cloud service will allow its users to conduct stable AI learning and inference, using different GPUs depending on their needs.The company also plans to adopt Nvidia's more advanced H200 in the first quarter, becoming the first Korean company to do so.In November, SK Telecom announced its vision to make Korea an AI data center hub for the Asia-Pacific region by creating a comprehensive AI infrastructure that will integrate AI data centers, GPUaaS and edge AI.Yonhap