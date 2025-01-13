 Science Ministry to focus on gaining lead in AI tech
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 18:43 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 18:46
Koo Hyuk-Chae, deputy minister for the office of planning and coordination at the Ministry of Science and ICT, speaks at a press briefing on its 2025 plan at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

Korea will focus on advancing its national strategic technologies this year, including AI and advanced biology, as part of efforts to take the lead in the global tech war, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday.
 
In a joint policy report for 2025, the Science Ministry said it will devise a comprehensive road map on facilitating the growth of the AI industry to make the country one of the three global leaders in the field.
 
Under the strategy, the government aims to build a national AI computing center to secure advanced GPUs, which play a crucial role in AI, and help local companies and researchers in the field.
 
It plans to launch a 1 trillion won ($678.8 million) project to develop an artificial general intelligence and create an 810 billion won fund to provide financial support to AI startups in the country.
 
The government will also work to devise regulations on the fast-evolving technology following the recent passage of the AI Basic Act aimed at promoting the industry and safe usage of the technology.
 
The act, passed by the National Assembly last month, will take effect in January 2026.
 
"In order to secure a lead in the global technology race, we will work to achieve a digital transformation and become one of three major global powers in AI," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said in a press release.

