Korea's strawberry season continues as Andaz and Cassia hotels unveil menus with fruity flavors

Andaz Seoul Gangnam in Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul, launched a seasonal treat for winter dubbed the Andaz Strawberry Bingsu. Packed with fresh, ripe strawberries, this dessert has become a bestseller at the hotel and is now making waves with an even more stunning presentation this year.Focusing on the pure flavor of strawberries, the dessert features large, fresh strawberries, strawberry sorbet, sweetened condensed milk and strawberry cream, all piled high in a refreshing(shaved ice) bowl. The dish also comes with a side of condiments, which includes a charming strawberry honeybee dessert made from honey mousse and a separate serving of strawberry compote. The transparent sugar tuile adds a dramatic flair, acting as a delicate garnish that pleases both the eye and the palate.The Andaz Strawberry Bingsu is created using a special recipe developed by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Jang. The combination of strawberries and sweetened condensed milk achieves an exquisite balance that delivers a rich, satisfying flavor with every bite. The bingsu is served unmixed, allowing guests to savor the pure, unaltered flavor of the strawberries in every spoonful.Andaz Strawberry Bingsu is available through March 31 at Bites & Wine, located on the second floor of Andaz Seoul Gangnam. The dessert is priced at 78,000 won ($52.95).Cassia Sokcho in Sokcho, Gangwon, is offering a string of desserts incorporating seasonal strawberries.Its restaurant Fogo on the 26th floor is offering a sweet and savory afternoon set dubbed Berry Bliss. It includes 11 dishes, such as Greek yogurt with strawberry compote, strawberry mille-feuille, strawberry macarons, strawberry mint pannacotta, mini strawberry sliders, strawberry cream cheese canapés and strawberry sandos.The food is plated on a two-tiered metal tray and served with either tea or a cocktail of choice.Its Warm Glow promotion is an afternoon cocktail set offering five desserts and two savory sides with a cocktail of choice. Offerings include Irish Coffee, a hot toddy, vin chaud and hot buttered rum.Both promotions are priced at 98,000 won for two people, including tax. They are available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day.At its cafe-slash-bakery Horizon on the fourth floor, the hotel is serving Strawberry Vanilla Bean Latte, a tropical Strawberry Colada and Strawberry Scarlet infusing fruits and ginger.