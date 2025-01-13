The gridlock in impeachment politics (KOR)

Public opinion surveys show that the previously large gap in support between the ruling and opposition parties is narrowing as the impeachment impasse drags on. In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea during the second week of January, 64 percent of respondents supported impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. However, the Democratic Party (DP), which spearheaded the impeachment motion, garnered only 36 percent support — a 12 percentage-point drop from the previous poll. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) saw its support rise by 10 percentage points to 34 percent, putting the two parties within the margin of error. While some surveys have drawn criticism for leading questions, the shift in public sentiment is undeniable. Yet political circles seem blind to the implications of these results. The DP continues its aggressive actions, alienating moderates, while the PPP misreads the situation, interpreting the data in a self-serving manner.



Those who criticize President Yoon but have withdrawn their support for the DP must have specific reasons for their disillusionment, yet the DP seems oblivious. Instead of focusing on ensuring governmental stability as the largest party in the legislature, the DP has continued its contentious actions. After initiating impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, it also targeted acting President Choi Sang-mok of the Presidential Security Service, accusing him of negligence over alleged security violations. Though the motion was eventually withdrawn, other actions — such as monopolizing the right to recommend a special prosecutor, incendiary remarks like Rep. Jung Chung-rae's comment that "President Yoon will be sentenced to death" and dropping sedition charges from the impeachment articles — have further polarized public opinion.



The ruling PPP is no less concerning. Emboldened by its recent rise in approval ratings, it has exhibited regressive behavior that alienates moderates. Despite the fact that the party's president is now a suspect in a treason case due to his extreme declaration of martial law and refusal to comply with lawful arrest warrants, many PPP lawmakers continue to align with hard-liners. Examples of this misjudgment include organizing a press conference for a group that calls itself the "White Skull Corps" in reference to a group in the 1950s infamous for its violent suppression of pro-democracy protests and urging Rep. Kim Sang-wook to leave the party for deviating from its stance. Such actions reveal the PPP’s mistaken belief that its recent boost in support reflects its own merits, rather than being a backlash against the DP's excesses.



Both parties must end their self-serving interpretations of public opinion and work toward actions to stabilize the political landscape, such as a bipartisan agreement on a special prosecutor bill. The DP must be cautious not to weaponize national security by including charges of "treason" in its special prosecutor motion, as such actions risk further politicizing sensitive issues. If evidence of such crimes emerges during the special prosecutor’s investigation, further probes can follow. The PPP must avoid using the special prosecutor as a tool to delay accountability for President Yoon’s defiance of lawful arrest. Attempts to stall through procedural maneuvers could backfire.



A swift bipartisan agreement on the special prosecutor bill is essential to eliminate controversy over prosecutorial authority and ensure that President Yoon complies with investigations. By mediating a solution that encourages the president’s cooperation, the PPP can demonstrate political leadership and shed its image as a party that condones authoritarian measures. Both parties must prioritize public trust and national stability over partisan gains in this critical moment.



좁혀지는 양당 지지율 격차…여야, 민심 제대로 읽어야



야 지지 하락, 대선 조급증서 비롯한 강경 일색 때문

여도 회복세 고무돼 퇴행 거듭하면 재기 기회 없어





탄핵 정국이 교착상태에 빠지면서 크게 벌어졌던 여야 지지율 격차가 좁혀지고 있다는 여론조사 결과가 잇따르고 있다. 한국갤럽의 1월 둘째 주 조사에서 윤석열 대통령 탄핵 찬성 의견은 64%였지만, 탄핵소추를 주도한 민주당의 지지율은 36%에 그쳤다. 민주당 지지율은 직전 조사보다 12%포인트 떨어진 것으로, 10%포인트 오른 국민의힘(34%)과 오차범위 내였다. 일부 여론조사에서 유도성 질문을 하는 등 문제의 소지가 있는 것이 사실이지만, 민심의 변화가 뚜렷이 감지되고 있다는 사실만은 부인하기 힘들다. 그런데도 정치권은 이런 여론조사의 의미를 제대로 읽지 않고 있다. 민주당은 폭주를 계속하며 중도층의 이반을 자청하고 있고, 국민의힘은 여론 결과를 아전인수식으로 해석하며 퇴행하고 있다.



윤 대통령에 대해 비판적이지만 민주당 지지를 철회한 이들이 있다면 그 원인을 따져봐야 할 텐데 민주당은 딴판이다. 원내 1당으로서 국정 안정을 신경 쓰기보다 한덕수 국무총리 탄핵소추에 이어 최상목 권한대행까지 경호처의 불법을 방치했다는 이유로 고발했다. 비록 철회하긴 했지만 특검 추천권을 독점해 위헌 논란을 빚었던 것이나, “윤 대통령은 사형선고를 받을 것”(정청래 의원) 같은 과격한 발언, 탄핵소추 사유에서 내란죄 철회 등이 보수의 결집을 불렀다.



여당인 국민의힘 역시 최근 당 지지율 상승에 고무된 탓인지 중도층의 눈살을 찌푸리게 하는 퇴행적 행태를 거듭하고 있다. 당 소속 대통령이 무리한 비상계엄 선포로 내란수괴 피의자가 돼 있고, 정당한 법원의 영장 집행을 거부하고 있는데도 다수 의원이 극단적 강경파의 주장에 동조하는 모습을 보이고 있다. 민주화 시위를 폭력 진압하던 ‘백골단’을 자처하는 단체의 국회 기자회견을 주선하거나, 당론에 따르지 않았다고 김상욱 의원에게 탈당을 권유하는 등의 행태야말로 민심을 오판한 사례다. 야당의 폭주 때문에 빚어진 최근의 지지율 회복을 자신들이 잘해서라고 착각한 것이다.



여야는 여론조사를 아전인수격으로 해석하는 구태를 멈추고 특검법 합의 처리 등을 통한 정국 안정 해법 찾기에 나서야 한다. 민주당은 특검 수사 대상으로 외환(外患) 혐의를 추가했는데, 안보 문제까지 정쟁화한다는 비판을 부를 수 있다는 점을 유념해야 한다. 자체 특검 안을 마련 중인 국민의힘도 정당한 영장 집행을 물리력으로 막고 있는 윤 대통령에게 시간을 벌어주는 수단으로 특검을 이용하려 해선 역풍을 맞을 수 있다. 조속한 특검법 합의로 수사권 논란을 없앤 뒤 윤 대통령이 수사에 응할 수 있는 협상안을 중재하는 등 정치력을 발휘하는 것이 여당이 ‘계엄 옹호당’이라는 오명에서 벗어날 수 있는 길이다.



