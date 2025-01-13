Why Xi Jinping refused Donald Trump’s inauguration invitation (KOR)

You Sang-chul

The author is the head of the China Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The reasons are as much about precedent as they are about optics. For Xi, making an appearance at such an event poses significant risks to his image and diplomatic standing.



Were Xi to attend, he would need to arrive in the United States before the inauguration. Given that President Joe Biden would still be in office at the time, it is unlikely that Biden would meet him. Even if Trump were to greet Xi at the airport, it would be before Trump officially assumes office, leaving the Chinese leader being welcomed by a private citizen rather than a sitting U.S. president.



The inauguration event itself presents further challenges for Xi. The day belongs to Trump, and all the cameras will be trained on the new U.S. president, leaving Xi to be relegated to a supporting role. In a sea of American flags, the Chinese flag would be an afterthought. Moreover, as Trump takes the oath of office with his hand on the Bible, Xi, the leader of an officially atheist state, would find himself in an awkward position.



The stakes are even higher if Trump uses his inaugural address to criticize China or highlight its perceived threats. Such rhetoric would put Xi in a precarious situation, inviting questions from 1.4 billion Chinese citizens. For all these reasons, Xi's attendance was never truly on the table. Instead, it is expected that he will send a high-level envoy or the Chinese ambassador to the United States.



But this raises another question: Why did Trump make such a public show of inviting Xi in the first place, especially given the lukewarm U.S. public sentiment toward China?



In his first press conference as president-elect, Trump declared, "China and the United States can jointly solve all the world's problems." His invitation to Xi seems to align with this strategy of outwardly extending goodwill while employing calculated tactics.



For Xi, declining the invitation was not a straightforward decision. A refusal could be seen as a slight to Trump’s new administration. Yet, attending is fraught with its own complications. The result? Xi must craft a carefully worded explanation, citing unavoidable reasons for his absence while expressing respect for the United States.



This maneuvering highlights Trump’s mastery of strategic posturing. By extending the invitation, he has effectively thrown the first jab in the unfolding narrative of U.S.-China relations under his leadership.



The question now is how Xi will respond. In the intricate and escalating contest for global dominance between these two powers, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a dramatic second round of the Trump-Xi rivalry.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













트럼프는 왜 오지도 않을 시진핑 초청했나

유상철 중국연구소장·차이나랩 대표



시진핑 중국 국가주석이 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인의 취임식 초청을 거부했다고 한다. 왜? 전례가 없는 일이기도 하지만 무엇보다 시 주석 입장에선 폼이 나질 않는다. 만일 참석한다면 취임식 이전에 미국에 도착해야 하는데 이 경우 아직은 미 대통령인 조 바이든이 마중 나올 리 없다. 설사 트럼프가 공항에 나온다 해도 취임 전이어서 미국의 일개 시민이 중국 지도자를 맞는 형국이 돼 모양새가 빠진다.



취임식 날 풍경은 시 주석을 더욱 초라하게 만들 가능성이 크다. 이날의 주인공은 트럼프여서 모든 카메라 앵글이 그에게 맞춰진 상황이니 시 주석은 트럼프를 빛내 주는 장식용 병풍 역할에 만족해야 하기 때문이다. 미국의 성조기 물결 속에 중국의 오성홍기는 찾기 어려울 것이다. 트럼프가 성경에 손을 얹고 선서하는 장면을 무신론의 시진핑은 또 어떻게 지켜봐야 하나.



게다가 트럼프가 취임 연설에서 행여 중국의 위협을 거론하기라도 한다면 14억 중국인은 시 주석에게 왜 거기 있느냐고 반문할 것이다. 이래저래 따지면 시 주석은 트럼프의 초청에 절대로 응할 입장이 아니다. 그래서인지 시 주석은 자신을 대신해 고위급 특사를 보내거나 아니면 주미 중국대사를 참석하게 할 가능성이 큰 것으로 알려진다. 바로 여기서 궁금증이 생긴다.



트럼프는 왜 오지도 않을 시 주석을 취임식에 초청했다고 요란스럽게 떠벌리고 다녔을까 하는 점이다. 그것도 미국의 대중 여론이 썩 좋지 않은데 말이다. 트럼프는 지난달 16일 당선 후 처음으로 가진 기자회견에서 “중국과 미국은 공동으로 세계의 모든 문제를 해결할 수 있다”면서 중국을 띄우는 발언 또한 서슴지 않았다. 시진핑 초청도 바로 이런 전략의 연장선에 있어 보인다.



말로는 호의를 보이는 것 같은데 숨겨진 계산은 절대 간단치 않다. 초청을 받은 시 주석은 대응이 쉽지 않다. 우선 가볍게 거절하기 어렵다. 자칫 새로운 권력 트럼프를 존중하지 않는 것처럼 비칠 수 있기 때문이다. 그렇다고 갈 수도 없다. 결국 구차한 이유를 들어 자신이 참석할 수 없음을 설명하고, 또 자신을 대신해 누구를 참석하게 한다며 최대한 미국의 양해를 구하는 모양새를 취할 수밖에 없다. 이런 과정은 무얼 말하나?



트럼프가 거래의 달인답게 트럼프-시진핑 2기를 앞두고 기선 제압에 나선 것으로 볼 수 있겠다. 복싱으로 따지면 정교한 잽을 날렸다고 할까? 잽을 맞은 시진핑은 앞으로 어떻게 응수할까? 이제 곧 격렬한 미·중 패권 다툼이 본격화할 기세다.

