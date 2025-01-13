트럼프, 그린란드·파나마 운하 차지하기 위해 위력 행사 가능성 제시
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 09:44
Trump Raises the Possibility of Using Military or Economic Force to Take Greenland and the Panama Canal
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to rule out the use of military or economic coercion to force Panama to give up control of the canal America built more than a century ago and to force Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States.
In a rambling, hourlong news conference at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Trump also reiterated his threat that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if the hostages being held by Hamas are not released by Inauguration Day, repeating the threat four times.
“If they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East,” he told reporters. “And it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is.”
Trump did not elaborate during the news conference, where he delivered a hodgepodge of grievances, complaints and false claims, from the Afghanistan withdrawal of 2021 to offshore drilling to the criminal cases against him and the size of his electoral victory.
He refused to rule out using military force to retake the Panama Canal, which was given back to Panama by treaty in the late 1990s, and acquire Greenland, which Trump said was necessary for the national security of the United States.
The news conference was a back-to-the-future moment for Trump, who often used similar appearances as president to seize control of the public narrative with attacks on his adversaries and bombastic and often false assertions about his accomplishments.
In an appearance in front of reporters that had been described as an economic development announcement, Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden for banning oil drilling in some waters, said the special counsel who investigated him is “deranged” and assailed the New York judge overseeing a criminal case against him.
The president-elect talked at length about foreign policy, criticizing Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, the Afghanistan pullout and the conflict in Israel. He also repeated his threat not to protect NATO allies, a foundational part of the pact, if they did not increase the amount of money they spend on defense of their own countries.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/07/us/politics/trump-panama-canal-greenland.html
도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인은 화요일(1월 7일) 플로리다에 있는 자신의 저택 마라라고에서 열린 기자회견에서, 미국이 100년 이상 전에 건설한 파나마 운하의 통제권을 파나마가 포기하도록 군사력 동원 또는 경제적 압력을 사용할 가능성을 배제할 수 없다고 말했다. 또 덴마크로부터 그린란드를 매입하기 위한 강제적인 조치도 가능하다는 입장을 밝혔다.
약 1시간 동안 산만하게 진행된 이 기자회견에서 트럼프는 하마스가 취임일 전 인질을 석방하지 않으면 “중동에서 대혼란이 일어날 것”이라는 위협을 네 차례 반복했다.
그는 “내가 취임할 때까지 그들이 돌아오지 않는다면, 중동에서 대혼란이 일어날 것”이라고 기자들에게 말했다. 트럼프는 “그건 아마 하마스에게도, 솔직히 그 누구에게도 좋지 않을 것이고 대혼란이 일어날 것”이라고 강조했다. 더 이상 말할 필요가 없으며 이게 현실이라고도 했다.
이번 기자회견에서 트럼프는 2021년 아프가니스탄 철군, 해양 시추, 자신을 둘러싼 형사 사건, 그리고 자신의 선거 승리 규모 등 다양한 불만과 주장을 쏟아냈으나 자세히 설명하진 않았다.
그는 1990년대 후반 조약에 따라 돌려준 파나마 운하를 다시 탈환하거나, 미국의 국가 안보를 위해 필요하다고 주장한 그린란드 매입을 위해 군사력을 사용하는 것을 배제하지 않는다고 말했다.
이 기자회견은 트럼프가 대통령 시절 유사한 방식으로 언론의 서사를 주도하며 적을 공격하거나 자신의 성과에 대해 과장되거나 종종 허위적인 주장을 펼쳤던 순간들을 연상시켰다.
경제 개발 관련 발표라고 했던 회견에서 그는 조 바이든 대통령이 일부 해역에서 석유 시추를 금지한 것을 비난하고, 자신을 조사한 특별검사를 “미친 사람”이라며 비난했으며, 자신을 겨냥한 형사 사건을 담당하고 있는 뉴욕 판사를 공격했다.
외교 정책에 대해 길게 언급하며, 우크라이나 전쟁, 아프가니스탄 철수, 그리고 이스라엘 분쟁을 처리한 바이든의 방식을 비판했다. 또한 북대서양조약기구(NATO) 동맹국들이 자국 방어를 위한 지출을 늘리지 않으면 미국도 보호하지 않겠다는 위협을 반복했다. 이는 NATO 협약의 핵심적인 부분에 대한 반기를 드는 것이다.
WRITTEN BY DAVID E. SANGER AND MICHAEL D. SHEAR AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
