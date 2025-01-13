Boy band Trendz to release new album in March
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:30
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Trendz will release its new album in March, its agency Global H Media said Monday.
"Trendz has been making major marks on the global market, and it is preparing to release a new album in March in Korea," the agency said in a press release. "Trendz will also continue its global activities in 2025."
Trendz, pronounced "trend zee," debuted in 2022 as a seven-member boy band with its first EP "Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks." The band consists of Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil and Yechan.
Trendz toured around 22 cities around the world last year, including Paris and Rome.
The band will release its new Japanese song on Jan. 31 and hold a concert at Tokyo's Zepp DiverCity music venue on April 13.
