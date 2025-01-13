 Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push
Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 10:26 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 10:27
G-Dragon [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
K-pop icon G-Dragon is the new commercial face of Hana Financial Group.
 
“G-Dragon's creative artistry, distinctive music and trendy image align with our goal of becoming a creative platform and discovering new values,” the financial firm said on Monday. 
 

G-Dragon, a K-pop veteran, symbolizes innovation and the new generation, the firm said, boasting numerous accomplishments across various fields such as fashion and the arts.
 
With his latest tracks, “Home Sweet Home” (2024) and “Power” (2024), he took the domestic music market by storm, topping most major music charts.  
 
“We are looking forward to exploring new avenues in advertising and marketing with our new partner," Hana Financial Group said.  
 
The financial firm already has football player Son Heung-min, trot singer Lim Young-woong, girl group IVE member An Yu-jin and comedian Kang Ho-dong as its commercial models.
 
“Son embodies healthy leadership, Lim represents warmth and kindness, An brings youthful energy, Kang symbolizes trust and G-Dragon will now signify our trendiness and creativity," Hana Financial Group said.
 
“We promise to offer our customers more creative brand content.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
