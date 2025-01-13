K-pop's past, present, future: 'SMTOWN Live' concert celebrates 30 years of iconic agency

Boy bands TVXQ, EXO, Super Junior and Riize perform together at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Thirty years of SM Entertainment’s history came to life at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” concert — featuring H.O.T., S.E.S., BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, Riize, naevis, dearALICE and trainees.
Held on Saturday and Sunday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, SM Entertainment’s annual agencywide concert celebrated the 30th anniversary of the agency's establishment in a whopping 5-hour event that featured performances by the best of SM Entertainment’s past, present and future.
A total of 59 songs were performed by 98 SM Entertainment’s artists who not only presented their biggest hits but also performed hits from other artists. For instance, aespa performed its dance track “Supernova” (2024) and “Whiplash” (2024) and also “Rum Pum Pum Pum” (2013) by girl group f(x), while Riize performed its tracks “Impossible” (2024) and “Boom Boom Bass” (2024) as well as TVXQ’s debut single “Hug” (2004).
Collaborations were the cherry on top. Giselle of aespa and Yangyang of NCT joined Girls’ Generation's Hyoyeon on the stage for her performance of “Dessert” (2020), NCT's Jeno performed with SHINee's Key for “Villain” (2022), Sungchan of Riize performed “Bad Boy, Sad Girl” (2022) with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Riize's Sohee sang along with Fly To the Sky’s Hwanhee for “Sea of Love” (2022).
All participating artists of the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul,” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12, pose for photos. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol, NCT’s Johnny, Kun, Ten, Jungwoo, Chenle, Ryo and Sakuya and Riize's Eunseok all joined forces to perform “Show Me Your Love,” a song released in 2005 as a collaboration by TVXQ and Super Junior. Veteran singers also took part, including S.E.S.’s Bada, H.O.T.’s Kangta and Tony An.
The agency’s male trainees were also introduced during the concert through the name SMTR25, while a teaser of upcoming new girl group Hearts2Hearts was played at the end of the concert. The girl group will make its official debut on Feb. 24 as the first new girl group to come from the agency in five years, since the debut of aespa in 2020.
“SMTOWN isn’t just a town of SM artists, it’s only complete when we have all of you with us,” NCT Dream’s Jisung said. “Thank you for being here and completing SMTOWN with us.”
Members of boy band NCT Dream perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
SM Entertainment's male trainees, dubbed SMTR25, perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
When all the singers joined the stage to finish off the concert with a performance of “Hope” (1998), the time had well passed 10 p.m., but seats were still filled with fans who had sat through the 5-hour concert.
“Watching everyone perform their songs and others’ songs made me realize how amazing SM Entertainment is,” EXO’s Suho said, after his performance of “First Snow” (2013) with member Chanyeol. “I truly felt happy to be a part of SM Entertainment and a part of EXO. I told fans on [fan messaging app] bubble. I have all the artists, the fans and the Pink Blood with me. I really hope you are just as happy as how happy you make us.”
Pink Blood is a term used by SM Entertainment artists, staff and fans to express the pride they have in the company. It comes from the official SM Entertainment logo color pink and symbolizes that one has Pink Blood running through their veins.
Bada of veteran girl group S.E.S. and members Karina and Winter of aespa perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band NCT Wish performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
The collective pride comes from the fact that SM Entertainment is not only home to some of the biggest names in K-pop, but that its true value lies in that it is the one company that can be credited toward having founded the K-pop industry.
Ever since it was established by Lee Soo-man on Feb. 14, 1995, SM Entertainment has been leading the pop music market with not only talented artists and their high quality music, but through innovative ideas that revolutionized the scene.
SM Entertainment introduced the so-called ae-members of aespa as virtual members of the group when the idea of virtual idols was far from the trend. The company’s idea to create a mega franchise called NCT and debut subgroups within the umbrella was also doubted by many onlookers, but NCT continues to be one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop. SM Entertainment also debuted naevis last year, becoming the first major K-pop agency to present a fully virtual singer without a human actor behind the avatar.
The idea of an annual agencywide concert is also an example of the company’s innovations, which began in 2008 and has been held in various countries around the world including Japan, China, Thailand, the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates and more.
Girl group aespa performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Girl group Red Velvet performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
“The Culture, The Future” slogan created for the 30th anniversary concert is SM Entertainment’s new motto and also the name of an agencywide album that will be released as part of the company’s celebration for the meaningful year. The lead track of the album, “Thank You,” was unveiled during the concert and was released on Sunday through online streaming platforms.
“The slogan carries SM Entertainment’s determination to keep leading the future of K-pop and creating unique value in the global music market, based on the cultural heritage that we have built over the years,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “It embodies the identity of SM Entertainment, which has and will always live on in people’s everyday lives and memories through music and culture.”
“SMTOWN Live 2025” concerts will continue in Mexico City, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
Members of boy bands H.O.T., NCT and Riize perform together at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singers Tony An, left, and Kangta, talk to the audience at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Members of boy band H.O.T. and NCT Dream perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band NCT 127 performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Kangta, Jaehee of NCT and SM Jazz Trio perform together at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band Super Junior-M performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Hwanhee of Fly to the Sky, left, and Sohee of Riize collaborate at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
British boy band dearALICE performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
EXO members Chanyeol and Suho perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
SHINee Minho performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singer BoA performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Key of boy band SHINee performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band Super Junior performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band Riize performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singer Min Ji-woon performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Trot band Mytro performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Virtual singer naevis performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band TVXQ performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Boy band WayV performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singers Bada, left, and Eugene of girl group S.E.S. talk to the audience at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singer Kangta performs at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
Singer Bada of S.E.S and Ryeowook of Super Junior perform together at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
SM Entertainment's male trainees, dubbed SMTR25, perform at the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
The “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12 [SM ENTERTAINMENT]
