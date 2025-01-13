Singapore's Marina Bay Sands to be lit up in Seventeen's colors to celebrate concerts
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 12:55
Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands will be illuminated in boy band Seventeen’s fan club colors — rose quartz and serenity — next week to celebrate the band’s upcoming concerts in the area.
The band’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced Monday that “The Wonderland with Seventeen” event will be held from Jan. 20 to 26 at the resort, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.
The seven-day event will feature a light show and exclusive offerings from food and beverage brands for fans visiting the country ahead of the group’s “Right Here” world tour concerts on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
During the two concert days, the outer walls of Marina Bay Sands’ main building, including its three hotel towers, Sands SkyPark, the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes, will be illuminated in the band's colors.
Digital screens throughout the resort’s hotel lobbies, as well as pathways leading to shopping mall corridors and Bayfront Station, will showcase Seventeen’s “Love, Money, Fame” (2024) music video.
Four food and beverage brands located within the resort — Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Bread Street Kitchen, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer and Origin + Bloom — are also offering Seventeen-themed menu items.
The members of Seventeen expressed their excitement for the event.
“We are truly honored and thrilled to invite fans to Seventeen’s ‘Wonderland’ at Marina Bay Sands ahead of our Singapore concert,” the group said.
“Every visit to Singapore leaves us with precious memories, and seeing this iconic location lit up in our official colors, rose quartz and serenity, will be an unforgettable moment for us.”
Seventeen will kick off its “Right Here” world tour in Bulacan, Philippines, on Jan. 18 and 19.
Seventeen won the grand prize for Album of the Year with its 12th EP “Spill the Feels” (2024) at the 39th Golden Disc Awards.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
