 Super Junior's Eunhyuk to release his first album on Jan. 27
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Super Junior's Eunhyuk to release his first album on Jan. 27

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:29
Super Junior member Eunhyuk's first solo album ″Explorer″ set for release on Jan. 27 [ODE ENTERTAINMENT]

Super Junior member Eunhyuk's first solo album ″Explorer″ set for release on Jan. 27 [ODE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Eunhyuk of boy band Super Junior will release his first solo album, "Explorer," on Jan. 27, his agency Ode Entertainment said Monday.
 
This will be the singer's first new solo music in three years since he released his first solo single, "be," in 2021.
 

Related Article

 
Eunhyuk debuted in 2005 as a member of Super Junior at SM Entertainment. Eunhyuk left SM Entertainment and founded his own agency, Ode Entertainment, alongside bandmate Donghae in 2023.
 
The two have been active as a duo under the name Super Junior-D&E. The two participated in SM Entertainment's agencywide concert, the "SMTOWN Live 2025," held during the weekend as members of Super Junior.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Eunhyuk Super Junior Ode Entertainment

More in K-pop

Boy band Trendz to release new album in March

Super Junior's Eunhyuk to release his first album on Jan. 27

ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals

K-pop's past, present, future: 'SMTOWN Live' concert celebrates 30 years of iconic agency

Singapore's Marina Bay Sands to be lit up in Seventeen's colors to celebrate concerts

Related Stories

Super Junior-D&E to drop pre-release track 'Rose' from upcoming EP '606'

Super Junior-D&E participates 'from A to Z' on their fifth EP

Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun leave SM Entertainment

Super Junior-D&E to tour Japan starting mid-April

Super Junior-D&E to make comeback with fourth EP in Sept.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)