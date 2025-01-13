Super Junior's Eunhyuk to release his first album on Jan. 27
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:29
YOON SO-YEON
Eunhyuk of boy band Super Junior will release his first solo album, "Explorer," on Jan. 27, his agency Ode Entertainment said Monday.
This will be the singer's first new solo music in three years since he released his first solo single, "be," in 2021.
Eunhyuk debuted in 2005 as a member of Super Junior at SM Entertainment. Eunhyuk left SM Entertainment and founded his own agency, Ode Entertainment, alongside bandmate Donghae in 2023.
The two have been active as a duo under the name Super Junior-D&E. The two participated in SM Entertainment's agencywide concert, the "SMTOWN Live 2025," held during the weekend as members of Super Junior.
