'Thunderstruck Cop' lead actor calls film 'Lunar New Year gift' from late Kim Soo-mi
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 19:24 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 20:18
Upcoming film "Thunderstruck Cop” has everything you could expect from a Korean comedy action flick: the family feud, the tearful reconciliation and the exaggerated action that dares you not to laugh. But there is one extra special element that gives it the kick: it is late actor Kim Soo-mi's last work.
Directed by Kim Young-jun, this family comedy features actors Kim and Shin Hyun-joon portraying a mother-and-son relationship once again. The duo previously shared similar roles in “Barefoot Ki-Bong” (2006) and the “Marrying the Mafia” series (2002-2023).
Actor Jung Jun-ho, renowned for his role in “My Boss, My Hero” (2001), makes a special guest appearance. Though Jung also appeared in the “Marrying the Mafia” series, he participated in different seasons from Kim and Shin.
In “Thunderstruck Cop,” to be released on Jan. 24, Shin portrays a demoted police officer living with his mother and daughter. After being struck by lightning, he gains the ability to read minds. Kim portrays a bold, sharp-tongued owner of a popular local restaurant who lives with her underachieving son and only granddaughter. Jung plays Shin’s adversary, a troublemaker responsible for his demotion.
“This isn’t a perfect comedy but rather a film that highlights family conflicts and reconciliation,” director Kim said at a press conference on Monday at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul. “Since I’m not specialized in comedy, we avoided exaggerating the acting.
“We focused particularly on Shin and Jung’s action scenes. Since both actors are approaching their 60s, we emphasized other elements over flashy action.”
The film’s production was rooted in the long-standing friendship and collaboration among the director and the actors.
“We first met when Shin sneaked into film classes back when we were in our early 20s,” Kim said. “Since then, Shin has appeared in all of my films.”
Shin starred in Kim’s works: “Out Live” (2000), “Shadowless Sword” (2005) and “His Last Gift” (2008).
“I was in the physical education department at Yonsei University, but I attended film classes at Hanyang University,” Shin said. “We met at one of the acting classes we both attended and we promised to work together someday, and that dream became a reality with 'Out Live.’”
Actors Jung and Shin are known for their close friendship outside the industry. Shin humorously mentioned giving Jung a role with significant screen time even when Jung was told that his appearance would be a cameo.
“It was some kind of revenge, since Jung always asked me to cameo in some of the dramas that he starred in, and I ended up taking on a big role with a significant amount of screen time,” Shin said.
“I told him it was a ‘special appearance,’ but the role was bigger than he expected.”
Shin fondly recalled the late actor Kim, whom he calls “mother.”
“While promoting a reality show with Jung this morning, we talked about ‘our mother’ with warmth,” Shin said.
“Seeing her image on the movie poster was a heavy, emotional moment. She had been a mother figure to me since ‘Barefoot Ki-Bong.’”
“We had promised to make films that could bring joy and warmth to others,” Shin added.
Kim, beloved for her grandmotherly image and culinary talents, passed away on Oct. 25 last year at the age of 75 due to hyperglycemia. Having debuted in 1970, her iconic roles in comedies such as “Barefoot Ki-Bong,” “Marrying the Mafia” and MBC drama “Hello, Francesca” (2005-06) left a lasting legacy.
“I hope audiences feel both laughter and familial love through this film,” Shin said.
“There are real-life cases where people gain abilities after being struck by lightning, and mother and I thought it would be fun to explore this concept in a movie.”
Reflecting on her absence, Shin expressed, “It feels surreal discussing the movie without her.”
“We had hoped to share this moment together. This film is like a final Lunar New Year gift from her."
The film’s closing scene hints at a possible sequel, with late actor Kim’s character also being struck by lightning, a moment intended to introduce her potential superpowers in a follow-up film.
“Mother wanted this to become a series, so we have that lightning scene,” Shin said while shedding tears.
“We decided to keep the scene, imagining a second film where she possesses supernatural powers.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)