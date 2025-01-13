'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 10:51
"Squid Game: The Experience," an immersive entertainment complex themed around the Emmy-winning Netflix series, is set to open in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Feb. 28.
Up to 30 visitors can play six games from “Squid Game” (2021-) for 90 minutes.
"Squid Game: The Experience," operated by Netflix and communications design company Kingsmen Xperience, premiered in New York in October last year and has since run in cities including Sydney and Madrid.
Similar to the series, visitors to the event scan their faces, enter a dormitory and compete in children's games such as "Red Light, Green Light," marbles and tug-of-war, with one final winner emerging.
The event will also feature a decorated photo zone, special merchandise and snacks and drinks themed around the series, according to the operators.
Tickets to "Squid Game: The Experience" are priced at 55,000 won ($37) and can be purchased on-site or on the event's official website, squidgameexperiencekr.com.
Those who book tickets between Jan. 13 and 17 will receive a 30 percent discount.
