Acting president, foreign minister express condolences to LA wildfire victims

Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday extended condolences to those affected by the massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area in the United States, promising to provide any help needed."Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people affected by the wildfires in Southern California," Choi said in his account on X, formerly Twitter."The government of the Republic of Korea stands ready to assist and support the American people. We sincerely hope for the swift rescue and recovery," he said.Cho also expressed his condolences to the victims and families in the deadly blaze."My heart goes out to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in the wildfires in Southern California," he said on X. "The Republic of Korea always stands with the United States and is ready to provide any assistance needed."The wildfires that began Tuesday (local time) have fiercely spread to the wider Los Angeles area, burning more than 12,000 structures and destroying thousands of homes.Sixteen people have died in the blaze, while at least 16 others remain unaccounted for. Efforts to contain the fires are still ongoing.