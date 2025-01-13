 Acting president, foreign minister express condolences to LA wildfire victims
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Acting president, foreign minister express condolences to LA wildfire victims

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 14:06
Firefighters deploy structure defense against the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 11. [EPA/YONHAP]

Firefighters deploy structure defense against the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 11. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday extended condolences to those affected by the massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area in the United States, promising to provide any help needed.
 
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people affected by the wildfires in Southern California," Choi said in his account on X, formerly Twitter.
 

Related Article

 
"The government of the Republic of Korea stands ready to assist and support the American people. We sincerely hope for the swift rescue and recovery," he said.
 
Cho also expressed his condolences to the victims and families in the deadly blaze.
 
"My heart goes out to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in the wildfires in Southern California," he said on X. "The Republic of Korea always stands with the United States and is ready to provide any assistance needed."
 
The wildfires that began Tuesday (local time) have fiercely spread to the wider Los Angeles area, burning more than 12,000 structures and destroying thousands of homes.
 
Sixteen people have died in the blaze, while at least 16 others remain unaccounted for. Efforts to contain the fires are still ongoing.
 
Yonhap 
tags Los Angeles South Korea Korea WIldire

More in Diplomacy

Acting president, foreign minister express condolences to LA wildfire victims

Yoon offers support to U.S. amid Los Angeles wildfires

Korean and Japanese diplomats to discuss advancing ties and trilateral cooperation before Trump’s second term

Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul eyes stronger alliance

Seoul, Washington reaffirm alliance in Nuclear Consultative Group session

Related Stories

LA City Council honors Riize for 'Get a Guitar' music video

The CW Network to give KCON LA primetime broadcast this year

Trot singer Lim Young-woong to perform in Los Angeles next February

Family of slain Korean American may ask federal attorneys to prosecute police officers

Dodgers and Padres to face off in Seoul next season: Reports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)