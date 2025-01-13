Top envoys of Korea, Japan agree to resume shuttle diplomacy when political stability restored
The foreign ministers of Korea and Japan on Monday agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy between their leaders once political stability is restored in Korea amid a leadership vacuum following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his controversial declaration of martial law.
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, with the two envoys reaffirming their commitment to maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations that have improved significantly under Yoon's presidency.
Iwaya was on a two-day visit to Korea, his first since taking office.
"Despite Korea's challenging domestic situation, the importance of Korea-Japan relations has not changed; it has only grown more significant," Iwaya said during a joint press conference following the meeting. "That is why I came here, and Cho welcomed me warmly. It is crucial to send a clear message that our countries will continue cooperating closely."
The concept of "shuttle diplomacy" — regular visits by the two countries' leaders — was revived under Yoon, who in March last year announced Korea would compensate victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor without financial contributions from Japanese companies.
The decision led to renewed exchanges at government and private sector levels. However, Yoon's impeachment raised concerns about the future of bilateral ties — yet both ministers reaffirmed their dedication to preserving the improved relationship.
"We hope to resume shuttle diplomacy between our leaders as soon as circumstances allow," Iwaya said.
Cho added, "Regardless of the situation, Korea and Japan have agreed to develop bilateral relations steadily. Korea’s foreign policy stance remains unchanged."
The meeting also tackled sensitive historical issues, including the Unesco World Heritage listing of the Sado Mines. Korea has long called for proper acknowledgment of the individuals subjected to wartime forced labor in the mines, which Japan failed to do.
"We agreed to work closely to reduce tensions caused by historical issues while continuing to strengthen future-oriented relations," Cho said.
On last year’s disrupted Sado Mines memorial service held in Japan, Cho noted that the Korean government "conveyed concerns clearly and seriously" and agreed to hold sincere discussions to ensure that memorial events honor the victims and preserve their historical significance."
"This is not a unilateral concession by Korea," Iwaya added. "Japan is committed to maintaining open communication with the Korean government in line with Unesco resolutions."
Iwaya confirmed plans to attend Trump’s inauguration.
"I will ensure the importance of Korea-Japan-U.S. collaboration is clearly communicated to the new administration," he said.
Cho highlighted the role of strong Korea-Japan relations in driving trilateral cooperation.
"We have been pivotal in enhancing three-way collaboration and will continue working toward institutionalizing progress through various initiatives," Cho said.
Iwaya’s visit, following U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Seoul last week, is seen as a reaffirmation of Korea’s ability to maintain stable foreign relations amid political turmoil.
Monday's joint press conference marked the first such event between Korean and Japanese foreign ministers in 14 years, with the last held in October 2011.
