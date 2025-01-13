Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul eyes stronger alliance

Korean and Japanese diplomats to discuss advancing ties and trilateral cooperation before Trump’s second term

Yoon offers support to U.S. amid Los Angeles wildfires

Top envoys of Korea, Japan agree to resume shuttle diplomacy when political stability restored

Foreign minister expresses regret over Sado mines memorial fallout

Top envoy may hold talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts at G20 meeting in Brazil

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

'Normal relations' with Russia impossible while Ukraine war rages, warns Korean foreign minister