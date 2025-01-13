 Yoon offers support to U.S. amid Los Angeles wildfires
Yoon offers support to U.S. amid Los Angeles wildfires

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 14:06
A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. [AP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol asked the government Monday to provide support for efforts to contain wildfires in Los Angeles, in his second Facebook posting following his impeachment last month.
 
In the Facebook post, Yoon expressed condolences and regret as the devastating fires in Los Angeles continued to spread.
 

"If help is needed, I ask the government to provide support and do its utmost to prevent any damage to our compatriots," Yoon wrote.
 
"The United States is our precious ally that helped Korea during its most difficult times, and Los Angeles is home to the largest number of compatriots in the world," he added.
 
Yoon extended his condolences and words of comfort to fire victims and sent his "heartfelt sympathies" to the people of the United States.
 
"I sincerely hope that the wildfires are brought under control and the damage is swiftly repaired," he wrote.
 
It marked Yoon's second Facebook message after he was impeached on Dec. 14 over his short-lived martial law declaration, following a condolence message on Dec. 29 regarding the deadly Jeju Air plane crash.
 
Yonhap 
