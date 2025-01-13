Over 300 North Korean troops killed, about 2,700 injured in Russia, says South's spy agency
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 18:07
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
South Korea's spy agency said on Monday that North Korean troops deployed to Russia had suffered more than 3,000 casualties, with over 300 dead and approximately 2,700 injured.
These troops, sent to support Russia's military operations against Ukraine, were ordered by the North Korean regime to commit suicide over capture, the agency added.
In a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) disclosed to lawmakers from rival parties that it identified poor tactical strategies, such as North Korea's "meaningless firing against long-distance drones," "limited understanding of modern warfare such as frontal assaults without rear fire support" and "Russia's exploitation of North Korean forces" as major contributors to the massive losses, according to People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won afterward.
"A notable detail found from notes discovered on deceased North Korean soldiers indicates that the regime emphasized suicide and self-destruction over being captured." the NIS said. "We also found from the notes that soldiers held vague hopes of joining the state's Workers’ Party or receiving pardons."
One recent incident involved a North Korean soldier attempting to self-detonate a grenade while shouting “General Kim Jong-un” to avoid capture by Ukrainian forces. He was killed before his suicide attempt, the NIS said.
The intelligence agency, in cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, obtained testimonies from two captured North Korean soldiers, who were identified as members of a 2,500-strong unit from the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's intelligence agency. The captured soldiers said they were deployed without any salary guarantees, receiving only vague promises of "heroic treatment."
According to interrogation footage released by Ukrainian officials, the captured North Korean soldiers expressed a desire to remain in Ukraine, saying, “I want to live here.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his willingness to exchange captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held by Russia.
The NIS said none of the soldiers had expressed interest in defecting to South Korea.
The NIS emphasized that, under South Korean law, North Korean soldiers are considered South Korean nationals, and their wishes would be prioritized if they sought asylum in South Korea.
“If requests for defection arise, we will actively negotiate with Ukraine,” an NIS official said.
However, the Geneva Conventions mandate that prisoners of war be repatriated to their home country after the end of hostilities, and once Russia and North Korea officially acknowledge the North Korean troops' deployment and participation in war and the prisoners are formally recognized as part of the Russian military, they could be repatriated to Russia.
“This matter requires thorough legal review under international law and consultations with related countries,” Koo Byoung-sam, the spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Minister, said during a regular press briefing on Monday, adding, “We have no specific statements to make at this stage.”
The NIS also reported that news of the Russian deployment is spreading secretly within North Korea. Families of deployed soldiers have expressed fear and despair, referring to their sons as “slave soldiers” and “cannon fodder.” In contrast, some North Koreans without direct ties to the deployed troops view the arrangement positively, hoping for improved livelihoods through Russian aid. The regime has reportedly provided material compensation, such as food and daily necessities, to the families of the deployed soldiers.
The agency predicted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might visit Russia "in the first half of the year" as he is expected to continue leveraging military and economic cooperation with Russia, including additional troop deployments and weapons support.
Separately, the NIS highlighted the possibility of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pursuing dialogue with Kim once again.
"Trump views his previous summits with Kim as key achievements of his first term and could seek further talks," the agency said. "The appointments of Richard Grenell, a loyalist, as special envoy and Alex Wong, a negotiation advocate, as deputy national security adviser signal a potential shift toward diplomacy."
The NIS suggested that if complete denuclearization remains unattainable in the short term, “small deals” or smaller-scale agreements, such as nuclear freezes or disarmament deals, may be pursued between the two.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)