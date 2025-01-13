 Gap narrows between rival parties as PPP's approval rating rebounds
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 14:06
President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attend a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony on June 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attend a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony on June 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The gap in the approval ratings for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and the liberal Democratic Party (DP) narrowed to the slimmest margin in nearly four months, a poll showed Monday.
 
According to a survey by Realmeter on 1,006 people aged 18 and older conducted Thursday and Friday, support for the PPP rose 6.4 percentage points from the previous week to 40.8 percent, while the figure for the DP fell 3 percentage points to 42.2 percent.
 

Related Article

The gap in their approval ratings shrunk to 1.4 percentage points, compared with 10.8 percentage points last week.
 
The pollster said the gap between the rival parties' approval ratings has "narrowed to within the margin of error for the first time in 16 weeks since the third week of September" as support for the PPP rebounded to over 40 percent for the first time since hitting 42.1 percent in the third week of July.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
