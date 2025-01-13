 ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals
ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:28
NewJeans thanks fans and staff after winning the Cosmopolitan Award at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on Jan 4. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

K-pop agency ADOR has asked the court to stop the NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals.
 
ADOR said Monday it submitted the injunction request to the Seoul Central District Court last week. The news comes amid the ongoing conflict between the agency and the quintet's members over the singers' exclusive contracts with ADOR.
 

The agency claimed that NewJeans members contacted advertisers in an effort to sign deals independently, despite the unresolved legal dispute over the validity of the group's exclusive contracts. ADOR said the legal move aims to reaffirm its authority as NewJeans' management agency and prevent the members from independently pursuing advertising contracts and activities without the agency's approval.
 
"This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers," ADOR said in a press release.
 
The NewJeans members claim that their contracts were terminated on Nov. 29 due to ADOR allegedly failing to meet its contractual obligations.
 
ADOR logo [ADOR]

ADOR, however, maintains that the contracts remain in effect and filed a lawsuit on Dec. 5 to confirm their validity.
 
In Monday's press release, ADOR also warned of broader repercussions for the entertainment industry if NewJeans' actions are not addressed.
 
"Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilize the K-pop sector," the company said.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags ADOR NewJeans HYBE

