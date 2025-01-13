Police investigate fax from Japan threatening to blow up National Assembly, domestic facilities

Police are investigating a fax sent from Japan containing a threat to blow up the National Assembly and other major facilities in Korea, though no signs of explosives have been found so far, officials said Monday.According to the police, the Foreign Ministry received a fax written in Japanese at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, which states important domestic facilities will be blown up at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The important facilities mentioned in the fax included the National Assembly and major political parties' headquarters.The police completed a search of the liberal Democratic Party headquarters in the Yeouido, western Seoul, in the morning, but no explosives or hazardous materials were found. They planned to search the conservative People Power Party headquarters in the afternoon.Noting the fax was sent by a person claiming to be a Japanese lawyer, the police suspect it may have been committed by the same perpetrator who has sent similar emails and faxes to major domestic organizations since August 2023.Yonhap