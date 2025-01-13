Seoul to host second blind date event with higher age limit, foreigners eligible
Seoul is hosting the second edition of its mass blind date event, inviting eligible bachelors and bachelorettes to meet and discuss art on Valentine’s Day.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday, the city will hold another round of mass blind dates, sponsored by Hanwha General Insurance, on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the insurance company’s five-story office in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, and will feature 100 participants — 50 men and 50 women — engaging in various activities, conversation sessions and a shared dinner.
Participants will participate in recreational activities, including a program where a docent will introduce art pieces, followed by discussions to share their impressions. At the end of the event, participants will submit their top three preferences for potential matches, and the final pairings will be individually notified the next day.
Seoul residents between the ages of 25 and 45 are eligible to apply for the program through the city government’s website from Monday through 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. The age limit has been raised from the first edition’s cap of 39 to allow more people to participate.
The inaugural mass blind date event held last November attracted over 3,200 applicants, with 100 final participants selected after verifying legal documents and checking for any records of sex crimes.
A total of 27 couples, over 50 percent of the participants, were matched during the first event.
Applicants must submit legal documents such as a copy of their resident registration, an employment certificate and proof of marital status. Qualified participants will be chosen randomly and notified by Feb. 7.
Foreign residents in Seoul may apply by submitting a copy of their residence card instead of a resident registration document, according to a city official.
This year, the city government plans to host four mass blind date events, scheduled for February, May, September and November.
