Seoul to train 4,400 middle-aged residents for jobs as Korea becomes super-aged society
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 15:44 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 15:45
Seoul will help 4,400 middle-aged residents train for jobs through its employment programs this year.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it will recruit participants aged between 40 and 64, along with its affiliated organization, the Seoul 50 Plus Foundation, to provide job training. The initiative comes as Korea officially became a super-aged society last month.
The programs follow two tracks, one offering occupational training in partnership with companies willing to hire for specific roles, while the other helps middle-aged job seekers enhance their digital skills. Participants in the job training track will receive between 15 and 150 hours of training. During the program’s first year last year, 387 out of 929 participants, or 42 percent, secured employment after completing the training.
Starting Monday, applications will open for 13 courses, including training for pharmacy clerks and smartphone instructors. A total of 1,320 participants will be trained across five Seoul 50 Plus Foundation campuses, which supports middle-aged individuals in their life transitions and social engagement.
In addition, participants will have opportunities to gain hands-on job experience starting this year.
The city will also offer programs to enhance the digital capabilities of middle-aged job seekers, where they will learn about technologies such as AI, big data and digital marketing. A total of 3,070 people will be recruited for this program, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
