What the hell

Opposition parties unilaterally passed an updated bill on Jan. 13 mandating a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law declaration. In the new version of the bill, the scope of the investigation has been expanded to include allegations that Yoon committed “treason” by attempting to incite war or conflict by blaring loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border and sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea. The new bill is expected to advance to a full floor vote on Jan. 16. [PARK YONG-SEOK]