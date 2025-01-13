The acting president's proposal for flexibility in medical school quotas

On Jan. 10, acting President Choi Sang-mok stated at a meeting addressing key issues that the government could “flexibly negotiate the medical school quotas for 2026 starting from a zero-base [perspective].” He also expressed his “deep regret and sympathy” toward residents, professors and medical students. This is the first time that a top government official, rather than the relevant minister, has expressed such regret toward medical professionals following the conflict between the government and medical community.



Additionally, there was mention of the emergency martial law decree, which contained a statement that violators would be “punished” if they failed to return. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho also expressed his sympathy and regret for the medical professionals, saying, “The content of the emergency martial law decree regarding residents and the medical community does not align with the government’s stance. I sincerely apologize and offer my condolences to the residents and medical personnel who were hurt by the decree.”



The government decided to offer special training exemptions and delayed military service for residents returning to duty. According to current regulations, residents who resign are restricted from returning within a year, but if they return to the same hospital and specialty where they were trained before resignation, the government will allow it and delay their military enlistment.



This can be interpreted as a shift toward a more conciliatory tone by the government, which had not previously budged on the issue of expanding medical school quotas, especially after President Yoon Seok Yeol was suspended from office following the impeachment motion. Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) also underwent a change in leadership, with former president Lim Hyun-taek impeached over controversial remarks, and Kim Tae-woo, the new president of the National Council of Health and Medical Associations, elected. This has set the stage for a potential dialogue.



The issue of expanding medical school quotas for the 2026 academic year is pressing. According to the current system, 2,000 additional spots must be added next year, which is more than the 1,497 spots increased this year. The Ministry of Education explained that the university-specific quotas must be determined by the end of next month to adhere to the planned university entrance schedule. If this issue is not resolved, although new medical students will continue to be selected, there will be ongoing stagnation in the production of physicians due to inadequate training, creating a vicious cycle.



As the government has extended an olive branch, the KMA must move away from its previous stance of aggressive confrontation. While it is true that the government unilaterally proposed an increase of 2,000 medical school admissions seats, a complete rejection of any increase would be problematic. The issue of medical school quotas, if approached with rational justification and in-depth dialogue between the government and the medical community, can be resolved with a mutual agreement. Without a solution at this stage, the number of medical students will only continue to increase. It is also undesirable for selected medical students to remain on long-term leave without receiving proper education.



It has been nearly a year since the conflict between the government and medical professionals began. The prolonged absence of residents, particularly in emergency rooms, has resulted in health care gaps, leading to increased public frustration and inconvenience. Both the government and the medical community must keep in mind that the right to health is paramount and engage in constructive dialogue at a national level.



