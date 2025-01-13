Why Xi Jinping refused Donald Trump’s inauguration invitation

You Sang-chul

The author is the head of the China Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The reasons are as much about precedent as they are about optics. For Xi, making an appearance at such an event poses significant risks to his image and diplomatic standing.



Were Xi to attend, he would need to arrive in the United States before the inauguration. Given that President Joe Biden would still be in office at the time, it is unlikely that Biden would meet him. Even if Trump were to greet Xi at the airport, it would be before Trump officially assumes office, leaving the Chinese leader being welcomed by a private citizen rather than a sitting U.S. president.



The inauguration event itself presents further challenges for Xi. The day belongs to Trump, and all the cameras will be trained on the new U.S. president, leaving Xi to be relegated to a supporting role. In a sea of American flags, the Chinese flag would be an afterthought. Moreover, as Trump takes the oath of office with his hand on the Bible, Xi, the leader of an officially atheist state, would find himself in an awkward position.



The stakes are even higher if Trump uses his inaugural address to criticize China or highlight its perceived threats. Such rhetoric would put Xi in a precarious situation, inviting questions from 1.4 billion Chinese citizens. For all these reasons, Xi's attendance was never truly on the table. Instead, it is expected that he will send a high-level envoy or the Chinese ambassador to the United States.



But this raises another question: Why did Trump make such a public show of inviting Xi in the first place, especially given the lukewarm U.S. public sentiment toward China?



In his first press conference as president-elect, Trump declared, "China and the United States can jointly solve all the world's problems." His invitation to Xi seems to align with this strategy of outwardly extending goodwill while employing calculated tactics.



For Xi, declining the invitation was not a straightforward decision. A refusal could be seen as a slight to Trump’s new administration. Yet, attending is fraught with its own complications. The result? Xi must craft a carefully worded explanation, citing unavoidable reasons for his absence while expressing respect for the United States.



This maneuvering highlights Trump’s mastery of strategic posturing. By extending the invitation, he has effectively thrown the first jab in the unfolding narrative of U.S.-China relations under his leadership.



The question now is how Xi will respond. In the intricate and escalating contest for global dominance between these two powers, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a dramatic second round of the Trump-Xi rivalry.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



