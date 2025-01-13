Doosan Bears unveil first major uniform redesign in 15 years
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:25
The Doosan Bears unveiled a complete redesign of their logo and jersey on Monday, marking the first major uniform change in 15 years.
The new jerseys retain the team’s signature color scheme but now feature an updated logo and a refreshed font for the KBO club’s name. The Bears have also switched their official jersey supplier to Adidas, ending a 30-year partnership with FILA.
Adidas’s iconic three stripes now appear on the sides of the jerseys. The white home kit showcases the word “Bears” in red, while the away and Seoul kits are navy, with white letters and numbers.
To promote the new uniforms, the Bears are hosting an Instagram event until Wednesday at noon. Fans can comment on which of the three jerseys they like most for a chance to win the following prizes: eight tickets to the 2025 KBO opening game, eight autographed jerseys and 24 autographed baseballs. Fans can also win by leaving a supportive message, though each participant is limited to one prize.
The Bears will begin their 2025 KBO season on March 22, facing the SSG Landers on opening day at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon.
The Bears finished the 2024 season in fourth place, securing a postseason spot in the Wild Card series but losing to KT Wiz. They last reached the Korean Series — the league’s championship round — in 2021, finishing as runners-up. The team’s most recent Korean Series title came in 2019.
The Bears remain one of the league’s most successful teams, with six Korean Series titles and nine runner-up finishes, ranking third in championships won.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
