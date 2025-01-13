이강인, 아스널 이적 가능성… 북런던 코리안 더비 성사되나
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 09:42
North London derby could get Korean twist as Arsenal linked to Lee Kang-in
이강인, 아스널 이적 가능성… 북런던 코리안 더비 성사되나
Premier League football’s most contentious derby could get a lot more Korean this season, with rumors circulating Tuesday that Arsenal might make a play for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in.
contentious: 다투기 좋아하는, 치열한
circulate: 순환하다, 돌다
make a play: ~을/를 차지하려고 하다
프리미어리그의 가장 치열한 더비가 이번 시즌 훨씬 더 한국적인 모습을 보일 수 있다. 화요일 (1월 7일) 아스널이 파리 생제르맹의 이강인을 노린다는 소문이 돌았기 때문이다.
That would put Lee on the other side of the bitter north London derby from Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, turning it into a Korean generational clash as arguably Korea’s greatest-ever footballer takes on the man widely seen as his successor.
generational: 세대의
arguably: 주장하건대, 거의 틀림없이
successor: 후계자
이적이 성사되면 이강인은 격렬한 북런던 더비에서 손흥민의 토트넘 홋스퍼와와 맞서게 된다. 북런던 더비는 한국의 역대 축구 선수 중 최고라 할 수 있는 손흥민이 그의 후계자로 통하는 이강인을 상대하는, 한국 선수 세대 대결도 된다.
Lee, 23, is currently a big part of Luis Enrique’s PSG and a potential suitor would need to be very persuasive to persuade the club to let him go.
suitor: 탄원자, 영입을 원하는 자
persuasive: 설득력 있는
23세 이강인은 현재 루이스 엔리케 감독의 PSG에서 큰 비중을 차지하고 있으며 잠재적으로 그의 영입을 원하는 팀은 매우 설득력 있게 PSG를 납득시켜야 그를 놔줄 것이다.
Lee is interested in other options, according to the Athletic, but a possible deal would likely need to be at least double the €22 million ($23 million) that PSG paid for Lee in 2023.
deal: 계약, 거래
애틀래틱에 따르면 이강인은 다른 선택지에도 관심이 있다. 그를 영입하려면 PSG가 2023년 지불한 2200만 유로(약 330억원)의 최소 두 배는 돼야 계약을 성사될 것으로 보인다.
He has long been a fan favorite back home, where he has been seen as the future of Korean football since starring on TV show “Fly Shoot Dori” at just six years old.
fan favorite: 팬들의 사랑을 받는 사람
이강인은 6세 때 TV 예능프로그램 ‘날아라 슛돌이’에 출연해 한국 축구의 미래로 여겨져 왔고 한국 팬들 사이에서 오랫동안 많은 사랑을 받고 있다.
He moved to Valencia a few years after that appearance and spent 10 years in the academy before being dropped in 2021 and moving to Mallorca. He drew plenty of attention at the Spanish club, and was reportedly already on Arsenal’s radar.
appearance: 출연
academy: 유소년 팀
on A’s radar: ~의 눈에 들다
그는 방송 출연 몇 년 뒤 발렌시아로 이적했고 유소년팀에서 10년을 보냈으며 2021년 팀에서 방출된 뒤 마요르카로 이적했다. 그는 마요르카에서 많은 주목을 받았고 보도에 따르면 아스널이 이미 그를 눈여겨봤다고 한다.
Lee is not the only Korean player caught up in transfer rumors. The Guardian reported Tuesday that struggling West Ham are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, who just recorded his 100th Premier League appearance on Monday in what has been a quiet season for the 28-year-old.
struggling: 고전하는
이적 루머에 휩싸인 한국 선수는 이강인만이 아니다. 가디언은 화요일, 고전 중인 웨스트햄이 울버햄튼 원더러스 공격수 황희찬에 관심이 있다고 보도했다. 28세인 그는 조용한 시즌을 보내고 있던 중 월요일 100번째 프리미어리그 출전을 기록했다.
WRITTEN BY JIM BULLEY AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
